The Gators welcomed a trio of receivers from Deerfield Beach to campus this past weekend, with Aydin Henningham, Bryce Gowdy and Deajuan McDougle all attending UF’s second junior day of the year.

Florida is also pushing all the right buttons with Gowdy, who mentioned earlier this month that the program is “in a good spot” in his recruitment.

While speaking with GT’s Corey Bender, the four-star prospect broke down his time in Gainesville and what he saw while dropping in for one of the practices as well.