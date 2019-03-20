Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 09:24:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star WR praises Gonzales after junior day visit, wants to return ASAP

Oydogjczu3r4a78kbg0a
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

The Gators welcomed a trio of receivers from Deerfield Beach to campus this past weekend, with Aydin Henningham, Bryce Gowdy and Deajuan McDougle all attending UF’s second junior day of the year.

Florida is also pushing all the right buttons with Gowdy, who mentioned earlier this month that the program is “in a good spot” in his recruitment.

While speaking with GT’s Corey Bender, the four-star prospect broke down his time in Gainesville and what he saw while dropping in for one of the practices as well.

Tbgbutaqqrl1hozdgqij
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}