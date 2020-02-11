This is a significant pickup for the Gators as Rucker is someone who can serve multiple roles on offense and in special teams, but his primary position figures to be as a slot wideout.

Since that time, Rucker has made several trips to the Swamp for camps and even attended a flurry of 2019 home games.

Rucker, the 20th-ranked wideout on Rivals, was previously committed to the school before reopening his recruitment last May.

Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard product Trevonte Rucker just announced that he has once again decided to team up with the Florida Gators. A couple of the notable programs that they edged out for Rucker's services were Florida State and Penn State.

For the second time this month, Dan Mullen and company have secured a verbal pledge from a four-star pass catcher in the 2021 class.

As for why Florida was able to get Rucker back on board in this class, his bond with Billy Gonzales and Christian Robinson certainly played a factor.

In fact, Rucker recently told GatorsTerritory that he is closer with UF's coaches than any other school's coaching staff.



“Me and coach Billy Gonzales, we’re cool,” Rucker previously said. “He tells me everything. He tells me every day he wants me to be a Gator. We got a good relationship.

“Me and coach Robinson, he’s been down since my freshman year. He came in and offered me my freshman year. Our relationship has gotten stronger and much better. I ain’t going to say we know, know each other, but we’ve gotten to the point where we know each other.”

On top of feeling like a priority by the staff, Florida's aerial attack in their 2019 campaign certainly caught Rucker's attention. With signal caller Kyle Trask leading the charge, eight different pass catchers hauled in 20 or more receptions, while a half-dozen players finished the year with at least 300 receiving yards.

Rucker saw UF in action a couple of times in the Swamp, and praised the team for how well they were able to share the wealth.

“They looked pretty good,” Rucker said. “They were airing the ball out. The receivers were getting the ball, getting catches, getting yards. They got a good rotation. I mean, best man wins. Hard work.”

Even with Rucker back on board, Robinson and company are not yet finished with their recruiting efforts at Vanguard High School. The Gators are hoping to add four-star defensive lineman Bryce Langston to the fold, and Gainesville figures to be the likeliest landing spot for him when it's all said and done.

There are currently four FutureCast predictions submitted for Langston to end up at Florida, so we'll see if the program can once again add him to this class.

UF fans, get a taste for what Rucker can do on the football field by checking out some of his recent highlights down below.

