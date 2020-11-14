“They have some really good defensive guys. They play to the strength of their secondary and they’re one of the top interception teams in the nation. They’re physical, good tacklers. Linebackers are two excellent players. Excellent, excellent football players. And then they have disruptive defensive linemen up front on the defensive side of the ball. They fit the offense in. I know they’re going to run the ball well. And, obviously, Feleipe [Franks] is running the offense pretty well.” — Head Coach Dan Mullen

"The thing (Arkansas) does a great job of doing is they play with great vision on the quarterback. They see the ball in front of them and they break and they tackle well. We have to do a good job of creating situations where we get our playmakers in space and just be really consistent in our execution. They’ve had some games where they’ve gotten multiple turnovers. We’ve gotta do a great job protecting the football and be ready to take what the defense gives us. If they stay over top, you’ve gotta be ready to check the ball down and drive it. We may have to go on some longer drives, but you just gotta play the game the right way. Trust your reads and trust your execution.” — Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson

"[Feleipe] is a competitive guy that understands where to throw the ball. He can make all the throws. I mean he's as impressive throwing the ball as anybody you'll ever watch. He can extend plays with his feet. When you watch him, he can actually run through guys and make one or two guys miss and add yardage to the play that way. So you've got a quarterback that can run, you've got a quarterback that can extend plays and when he extends plays he can get it down the field for chunk yards. Looks like he understands their system really well and what they're asking him to do and he's playing really good, so we understand that we're going to have to play with effort and energy and do the things that we do to be a good team.” — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham