After a close game with LSU on the road, Florida (12-6, 4-2) is back at home to take on the No. 1 ranked Baylor (16-1, 6-0) Bears on Saturday.

Baylor only has one loss to Washington the first week of the season. Past that, their only other close game was against Butler when they secured the win 53-52. Baylor has dominated every other game this season, capping most wins by +10 points.

This young Florida team, that tends to dominate at home, is favored, and a win could be huge for the Gators. This game could mark their second win over a top ten team in a week span.

Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Baylor on Saturday.

How to Watch/Listen

Tip Off: 8 PM ET

TV: ESPN

XM Radio: 374

Baylor Players to Note

#12 – G Jared Butler – So. 6’3, 190

Stats: 29.6 min., 16.1 pts. (42.3 FG%, 38.1 3PT%, 84.3 FT%), 2.8 reb., 3.1 ast., 1.5 stl.

Notable: Leads team in minutes, points and assists

#4 – F Freddie Gillespie– Sr. 6’9, 245

Stats: 27.2 min., 9.9 pts. (58.8 FG%, 0 3PT%, 70 FT%), 9.3 reb., 0.6 ast., 1.1 stl.

Notable: Leads team in rebounds and blocks.

What They’re Saying

“They’re better defensively than they are offensively. Wow, I mean, they’re terrific. They’ve got the best resume, I would imagine, in college basketball right now. Defensively they’re versatile, they’re quick, strong, disciplined. They don’t make many mistakes, and they defend their glass.” – Head Coach Mike White

“It’s very exciting. You’ve got a group of guys that are very good. Very ready for this situation. This is the second year and I think last year we played Tennessee when they were number one. It’s a great opportunity for us and we’re ready for it.” – Guard Noah Locke

“Understanding that it’s a really good team at hand but also understanding it’s another game, understanding that if we do what we have to do, we’re capable of beating anybody in the country, especially in front of our home crowd. I think that helps but understanding that you got four people on the court with you at all times, you got an entire bench rooting for you, so we just got to carry (the) mentality ‘we got each other’s backs’ and we’ll be able to handle business out there.” – Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Projections

ESPN: Baylor +1, Florida with a 63% chance to win

Odds Shark: Baylor +2, O/U 131

Florida Season Stats