"When you play these games, you love to see the best players on each team play. When you’re in such a big game, we want their best, I know they want our best. With Richard [LeCounte], I think he’s a fantastic football player. Everybody was a little worried about that. I’m glad to see he’s safe and going to recover and healthy and it’s not as severe an accident as I heard it potentially could have been. He’s in our prayers with that. But I think everybody wants to see the best of both teams play, so anytime you have injuries and all the COVID stuff, it’s just kind of 2020. It is what it is. But you watch those guys, they rotate a lot of players, they have depth, it’s not like they don’t have good players behind. I know those guys will be excited to get on the field just like our guys." — Head Coach Dan Mullen

"Their offensive line’s a veteran group. If you look, four out of the five guys were there last year. They can get you at the point of attack. So, we’ve got to understand formationally what’s happening and then be able to set the edge and build a wall inside, get the 'backers to going downhill. As far as the style they run, you do see some more stacks and bunches, and some over routes and shots off the play-action passes that they can create issues for you. I think [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] has done a really good job of trying to get their playmakers the ball in space, trying to create one-on-one matchups in the pass game while still being functional and physical in the run game with what they’re doing. They try to really work some of their motion in their run game to try to remove your edge player." — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham

"Georgia's always very talented. Well-coached team. We also have a lot of very talented athletes on our team as well, so I think we match up well. We've got a great game plan going in, so as long as we play clean football I think we'll be all right. Obviously this game has pretty big implications as far as postseason goes, so there's a little added energy in the building. So our guys are just really excited to get out there on Saturday." — Quarterback Kyle Trask