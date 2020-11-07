Gameday Central: How to watch Florida-Georgia, Vegas spread, more
No. 8 Florida travels to Jacksonville on Saturday for a top-10 tilt with SEC rival Georgia. The No. 5 Bulldogs (4-1) are the home team this year and own a three-game win streak over the Gators (3-1).
There's been a trend of each team winning three games in a row for the past 12 years, but neither has been able to extend a streak to four.
Here’s everything you need to know before Florida’s matchup with Georgia.
How to Watch/Listen
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: Gators Sports Network
XM Radio: Channel 191
Georgia Players to Watch
No. 3 – RB Zamir White – So. 6’0, 215
Stats – Rushing: 90 carries, 402 yards, 6 TD | Receiving: 3 catches, 19 yards
Notable: Leads team in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns
No. 17 – LB Nakobe Dean - So. 6’0, 220
Stats – 34 total tackles, 16 solo, 1.5 sacks
Notable: Leads team in tackles
What They’re Saying
"When you play these games, you love to see the best players on each team play. When you’re in such a big game, we want their best, I know they want our best. With Richard [LeCounte], I think he’s a fantastic football player. Everybody was a little worried about that. I’m glad to see he’s safe and going to recover and healthy and it’s not as severe an accident as I heard it potentially could have been. He’s in our prayers with that. But I think everybody wants to see the best of both teams play, so anytime you have injuries and all the COVID stuff, it’s just kind of 2020. It is what it is. But you watch those guys, they rotate a lot of players, they have depth, it’s not like they don’t have good players behind. I know those guys will be excited to get on the field just like our guys." — Head Coach Dan Mullen
"Their offensive line’s a veteran group. If you look, four out of the five guys were there last year. They can get you at the point of attack. So, we’ve got to understand formationally what’s happening and then be able to set the edge and build a wall inside, get the 'backers to going downhill. As far as the style they run, you do see some more stacks and bunches, and some over routes and shots off the play-action passes that they can create issues for you. I think [offensive coordinator Todd Monken] has done a really good job of trying to get their playmakers the ball in space, trying to create one-on-one matchups in the pass game while still being functional and physical in the run game with what they’re doing. They try to really work some of their motion in their run game to try to remove your edge player." — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham
"Georgia's always very talented. Well-coached team. We also have a lot of very talented athletes on our team as well, so I think we match up well. We've got a great game plan going in, so as long as we play clean football I think we'll be all right. Obviously this game has pretty big implications as far as postseason goes, so there's a little added energy in the building. So our guys are just really excited to get out there on Saturday." — Quarterback Kyle Trask
Projections
ESPN: Florida +3.5, O/U 52.5, Georgia with a 63.7% chance of winning
Odds Shark: Florida +3.5, O/U 52.5