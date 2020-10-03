The third-ranked Gators welcome South Carolina to the Swamp on Saturday for the team’s home opener. The Gamecocks are coming off a loss to No. 20 Tennessee and now travel to Gainesville for their first road test of the 2020 season.

“They got some really good players. The quarterback [Colin Hill], he's come in and he's a veteran within this system even though it's just the first start for them last week. He's played within the system, so he knows the system they're running, decision making. They have a couple good backs to get the ball to. They always do a good job of creating matchup issues with their wideouts to try to take advantage of the guys.” — Head Coach Dan Mullen

“I think when you look at [Colin Hill] through the course of being at Colorado State and South Carolina, he’s a mature guy. He’s competitive, he’s got toughness, he does understand where to go with the football in that offense. I would think his demeanor is something they want in that huddle as they try to be a physical team and establish the run. He can make plays with his arm and understands where to go with the ball in the pass game.” — Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham

“It's an SEC team, so you know they're going to come ready to play. They're a little different, four-down team and have hands-type guys up front. We just gotta go out there and do our job and execute. They had some young guys last year playing. And they had [Javon] Kinlaw playing in there, and he's gone. But those young guys were all studs in high school and becoming more and more experienced, so we just got to prepare for them.” — Center Brett Heggie