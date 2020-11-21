The Gators are back on the road Saturday for a noon kickoff against Vanderbilt, the only SEC team without a win this season. The two have faced off 53 times since 1945 and Vanderbilt has won just twice.

“Not only does our focus have to be on Vandy and preparation within the scheme and the game plan and everything we’re doing with Vandy. We can also focus on ourselves and how we’re getting better in different ways. That’s how you get better. Last week’s game, it was a lot, we came off an emotional win, let’s make sure we continue that motivation. We haven’t arrived yet. This week’s game is kind of, ‘OK, we showed we can get over an emotional game and come back and respond good, but are we focused enough on our personal improvement from one week to the next?’" — Head Coach Dan Mullen

“I think the biggest thing is regardless of who’s out there, you have to play to your standard. The challenge is to play to the best of your ability each and every play. I tell the quarterbacks about that all the time. Regardless whether you’re playing a middle school team or the Detroit Lions, it really doesn’t matter. Your team has to remain consistent in how you prepare. And you have to hold yourself to a really, really high standard in how you practice and get yourself ready for that game.” — Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson

"Last year we kind of got off to a slow start against them. Now this year, we're going to be looking to obviously get to a faster start than last year. They're not going to have many fans, but this whole entire season we haven't really been used to having a lot of fans anyways. So we've been having to create our own energy for every single game. It's just going to be another week of creating our juice from the inside out.” — Quarterback Kyle Trask