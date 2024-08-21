PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Gator Talk, Presented by Dream Finders Homes, Debuts Thursday

Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon
The show will air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Oct. 31 and Nov. 28 due to Halloween and Thanksgiving.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This year's edition of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, debuts Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. The show will mark the first of 14 shows during the 2024 football season hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.



The debut show will feature University of Florida's Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. Gators third-year football Head Coach Billy Napier will join Kelley starting with the second show of the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 leading up to the Gators' season opener against Miami.



All attendees will receive 10% off all non-discounted items at Miller’s Ale House, with their Thursday night special being prime rib.



The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Oct. 31 and Nov. 28, due to Halloween and Thanksgiving.



Napier, along with select football student athletes, will appear on 10 of the 14 shows. The show will air from 7 - 8 p.m.



Gators women's basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Sept. 26, while Florida men's basketball Head Coach Todd Golden will join on Oct. 24.



Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, and on the Varsity Mobile App.



Fans can now reserve their seats in The Swamp for the 2024 season, featuring seven home games with matchups against Miami, UCF, LSU, Ole Miss and more. Season ticket packages are available starting at only $480 per ticket, plus a required Booster contribution based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more.



Click here to buy season tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Single-game tickets are also on sale now by clicking here.



Date Guest


Thursday, Aug. 22 Scott Stricklin


Thursday, Aug. 29 Billy Napier


Thursday, Sept. 5 Billy Napier


Thursday, Sept.12 Billy Napier


Thursday, Sept. 19 Billy Napier


Thursday, Sept. 26 Kelly Rae Finley


Thursday, Oct. 3 Billy Napier


Thursday, Oct. 10 Billy Napier


Thursday, Oct. 17 Billy Napier


Thursday, Oct. 24 Todd Golden


Thursday, Oct. 31 No Show (Halloween)


Thursday, Nov. 7 Billy Napier


Thursday, Nov. 14 Billy Napier


Thursday, Nov. 21 Billy Napier


Thursday, Nov. 28 No Show (Thanksgiving)


Thursday, Dec. 5 TBA

