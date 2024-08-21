The show will air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Oct. 31 and Nov. 28 due to Halloween and Thanksgiving.









GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This year's edition of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, debuts Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. The show will mark the first of 14 shows during the 2024 football season hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.









The debut show will feature University of Florida's Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. Gators third-year football Head Coach Billy Napier will join Kelley starting with the second show of the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 leading up to the Gators' season opener against Miami.









All attendees will receive 10% off all non-discounted items at Miller’s Ale House, with their Thursday night special being prime rib.









The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Oct. 31 and Nov. 28, due to Halloween and Thanksgiving.









Napier, along with select football student athletes, will appear on 10 of the 14 shows. The show will air from 7 - 8 p.m.









Gators women's basketball Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley will join the show on Sept. 26, while Florida men's basketball Head Coach Todd Golden will join on Oct. 24.









Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, and on the Varsity Mobile App.









Fans can now reserve their seats in The Swamp for the 2024 season, featuring seven home games with matchups against Miami, UCF, LSU, Ole Miss and more. Season ticket packages are available starting at only $480 per ticket, plus a required Booster contribution based on seating area. Season ticket holders enjoy great perks such as an annual gift, priority access to Florida-Georgia game tickets, away games tickets, postseason tickets, and more.









Click here to buy season tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Single-game tickets are also on sale now by clicking here.









Date Guest





Thursday, Aug. 22 Scott Stricklin





Thursday, Aug. 29 Billy Napier





Thursday, Sept. 5 Billy Napier





Thursday, Sept.12 Billy Napier





Thursday, Sept. 19 Billy Napier





Thursday, Sept. 26 Kelly Rae Finley





Thursday, Oct. 3 Billy Napier





Thursday, Oct. 10 Billy Napier





Thursday, Oct. 17 Billy Napier





Thursday, Oct. 24 Todd Golden





Thursday, Oct. 31 No Show (Halloween)





Thursday, Nov. 7 Billy Napier





Thursday, Nov. 14 Billy Napier





Thursday, Nov. 21 Billy Napier





Thursday, Nov. 28 No Show (Thanksgiving)





Thursday, Dec. 5 TBA