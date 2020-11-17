GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

After being COVID free for two weeks, the Florida football team added a new case this past week for the first time since late October.

The No. 6 Gators (5-1) travel to Vanderbilt (0-6) this weekend for their first road game since Texas A&M. That trip resulted in an outbreak that paused practices for two weeks and postponed two games.

UF coach Dan Mullen said his team's travel protocols have been changed for the flight to Nashville.

"We've put a bunch of different things in place," Mullen said Monday. "Everyone has their mask on, make sure that is always happening in what we're doing on the plane. I think they're going to limit any sort of food or drinks on the plane to try to limit that as much so that people don't even take their masks off to do that.

"We're going to change our routine on gameday as it involves the locker room. Unfortunately I've been to Vanderbilt, so I know the visiting locker room situation. We're going to change our entire pregame routine to try to really limit the amount of time that we would ever spend in the locker room.”

The Commodores host Florida at 12 p.m. (ET) Saturday on ESPN. Wide receiver Trevon Grimes, who opted out at the start of fall camp over COVID concerns, has no reservations about going to Vandy.

"Our medical staff is doing everything they can to keep us safe," Grimes said Monday. "We're getting protected, we're going to do everything we can to stay protected and I know they're going to put us in the best position that we need to be in. That's all I know and I'm looking forward to going out there playing and flying home safe.”

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF (as of November 16):

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 6,154

Total Positives on Campus: 158

Total Tests for November: 762

Total Positives for November: 2

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 3,276

Total Positives on Campus: 69

Total Tests for November: 355

Total Positives for November: 1