For the second week a row, No. 6 Florida reported no COVID-19 cases in its weekly testing update Tuesday.

After a team outbreak in October, the Gators were COVID free last week for the first time since late September. All 202 tests for the month of November have come back negative.

Florida hosts Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is COVID positive and will miss the game, with defensive coordinator Barry Odom serving as the interim coach.

UF did have one positive this past week for a non-football player out of 345 total tests on all student-athletes.

Here’s latest COVID-19 testing update from UF (as of November 9):

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 5,827

Total Positives on Campus: 158

Total Tests for November: 435

Total Positives for November: 1

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 3,115

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for November: 202

Total Positives for November: 0