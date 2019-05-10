GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football is adding a new home-and-home series to its schedule. The Gators announced that they will add Texas to its schedule for the 2030 and 2031 football seasons.

The Longhorns will journey to Gainesville on Sept. 7, 2030 and then UF will return the favor by traveling to Austin on Sept. 6, 2031.

This is the second new home-and-home series announced the program this week. On Wednesday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin and the Gators announced their home-and-home series with Colorado that is set for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

Florida and Texas have met only three times previously: 1924 (7-7 draw), 1939 (12-0 Texas win) and 1940 (26-0 Texas win).

This news comes days after Stricklin, teased Gators fans on twitter that the program is working on several new home-and-home series for the coming years.