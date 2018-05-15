Gators catapult into top three for 2020 QB Robby Ashford
Florida extended a scholarship offer just a couple of hours ago, and is now a top three school for arguably the top signal-caller in the state of Alabama's 2020 class.Robby Ashford, a product of po...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news