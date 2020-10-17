Dan Mullen has tested positive for COVID-19, Florida's third-year coach announced Saturday on Twitter.

The No. 10 Gators had their games against LSU and Missouri postponed this week after a COVID-19 outbreak forced UF to pause team activities.

Positive tests have been reported for 21 players, two assistants coaches and now Mullen. At least 10 more players are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

“Thank you Gator Nation for all your support for the program this week. Thankfully, everyone impacted is recovering well and has experienced mild to no symptoms. I have also tested positive for COVID and have received word that my test has been confirmed,” Mullen wrote. “I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials. I am proud of how our players, staff and campus community have navigated this unprecedented time and hope all continue to be safe.”

Athletics director Scott Stricklin said the Gators had less than 50 scholarship players available this week. Florida will have a bye next Saturday and return to action on Oct. 31 against Missouri.