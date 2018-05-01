In the first installment of Jones' commitment diary on Gator Territory, Jones discusses his plans for the spring and who he is targeting on the trail.

Jalon Jones is one of Dan Mullen's biggest wins on the recruiting trail so far. The talented quarterback followed Mullen from Mississippi State - recommitting to the head coach after Mullen took over the reigns at Florida. Now the St. Frances Academy standout is doing his best to help Mullen and his staff add a few more talented players to the 2019 class.

JF: You committed about a month ago to Florida, has the excitement or the energy changed for you?

JJ: I'm still really excited. I'm a on real life high. All the fans and the love that I'm getting from all of them has been amazing. I really feel the love being committed to Florida, and I haven't even stepped foot on campus yet. So I can't imagine what it's going to be like when I report to school. So I'm really excited.

JF: Craziest thing you have heard from a Florida fan?

JJ: My grandmother used to say that people don't always have to be nice to you, so they have to go out of their way to be nice to you. It's just been nice to get those little things, those little words of encouragement that just mean a lot.

Some kid from California inboxed me on twitter asking for my autograph, and he said he was a die-hard Florida fan and thats something that is very big to me. I remember being that little kid that wanted everybody's autograph and trying to get everybody's signatures - now having people holding me up in such high regard that they want me to sign a piece of paper is just real special to me.

JF: You found your school, you have committed, whats next for you? What are your goals this spring?

JJ: Right now I'm just really focused on my SAT, I'm taking that for the first time on Saturday. Next few months for me and Florida, it's just to keep building stronger relationships. My relationships with everybody is great right now, so just keep building those.

I can hit them up whenever; they can hit me up whenever, it's just a good working, strong relationship; we're becoming a family. [Gators QB] Coach Brian Johnson is coming out May 10 to watch me throw, so I'm excited to see him and have him watch me throw live for the first time. [Florida defensive line] Coach Sal Sunseri was just up here last Tuesday, so it was great seeing him. He is a real great guy, so it's just about building relationship with everybody.

JF: You're also in the middle of spring practice for St. Frances, what are you trying to accomplish this spring?

JJ: Right now, it's just trying to get everybody along and try to get back together. We have on offense with probably only three returning players: my center, my running back and myself - so everybody is relatively new. I'm just really teaching and showing everybody different things. With my growth as a quarterback, coach is letting me run the offense a lot more. He is actually letting me come up with certain plays and RPOS and different stuff. It's been kind of hard, I'm not going to lie. Last week I had to run the whole offensive practice, but it was a good, strong way for me to build my leadership quality.



JF: How about your individual goals this spring?

JJ: I want to put on probably another ten pounds so I can play at 215, because I'm 205 right now. I also just want to be a stronger leader. We have a bunch of guys coming in from different types of environments and just to have them all buy in on the offensive side and the defensive side, just to get the whole team to unify is big - thats the same thing I'm going to have to do in college. Guys from different backgrounds have to get a good enough relationship with me and have enough respect for me to follow me and let me be their leaders, so I'm just practicing for that.

JF: You seem to already earned four-star WR Mycah Pittman's respect. He told me that you've been recruiting him heavily.

JJ: Thats the number one thing that coach Dan told me when I committed that Saturday, that I need to get after these guys. I loved doing that back when I was committed to Mississippi State and now that we're at Florida we just have bigger recruits, so I'm really excited to go out and do it.

Me and Mycah have a real interesting relationship, thats my dude, thats my boy. It's really exciting just talking to him about the magic that we can make if he comes to Florida.