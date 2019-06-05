News More News
Gators commits and targets in the Rivals250

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
A few Gators pledges and targets have earned spots in the new 2020 Rivals250 rankings.

After revealing the Rivals100 athletes on Tuesday, Rivals revealed the other names on the Rivals250 list on Wednesday and Florida pledges Leonard Manuel and Avery Helm have both made the cut.

Manuel checks in at No. 104, just outside the top 100. The four-star wide receiver from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard committed to Dan Mullen and his staff in January.

Meanwhile, Helm saw a significant jump in his rankings. The four-star cornerback moved up 87 spots and now slots in at No. 148.

The Texas corner committed to Florida back in April.

“The atmosphere there played a huge role," Helm said about his decision to commit to the Gators. "It just feels like home there. I feel like that’s somewhere I can be myself and it’s somewhere I feel like I can reach my full potential at.”

Helm is not the only Gators commit to move up the rankings this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed Florida defensive end commit, Gervon Dexter, moved up in the Rivals100.

There are a few targets that have also made the cut.

UF targets that made it on the new Rivals250 include:

No. 107 DT Branard Wright

No. 122 CB Enzo Jennings

No. 131DB Bryson Washington

No. 134 DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones (former pledge)

No. 140 DT Jayson Jones

No. 147 DB Xavion Alford

No. 165 CB Major Burns

No. 171RB Sam Adams

No. 179 LB Bryson Eason

No. 182 ATH Keyvonne Lee (former pledge)

No. 189 ATH Jahari Rogers

No. 190 LB Martavious French

No. 192 DE Fadil Diggs

No. 209 OL Jalen Rivers

No. 217 DE Chantz Williams

No. 218 DT Jalen Lee

No. 220 WR Bryce Gowdy

No. 225 OT Jovens Janvier

No. 248 OL Joshua Braun

