Gators commits and targets in the Rivals250
A few Gators pledges and targets have earned spots in the new 2020 Rivals250 rankings.
After revealing the Rivals100 athletes on Tuesday, Rivals revealed the other names on the Rivals250 list on Wednesday and Florida pledges Leonard Manuel and Avery Helm have both made the cut.
Manuel checks in at No. 104, just outside the top 100. The four-star wide receiver from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard committed to Dan Mullen and his staff in January.
Meanwhile, Helm saw a significant jump in his rankings. The four-star cornerback moved up 87 spots and now slots in at No. 148.
The Texas corner committed to Florida back in April.
“The atmosphere there played a huge role," Helm said about his decision to commit to the Gators. "It just feels like home there. I feel like that’s somewhere I can be myself and it’s somewhere I feel like I can reach my full potential at.”
Helm is not the only Gators commit to move up the rankings this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed Florida defensive end commit, Gervon Dexter, moved up in the Rivals100.
There are a few targets that have also made the cut.
UF targets that made it on the new Rivals250 include:
No. 107 DT Branard Wright
No. 122 CB Enzo Jennings
No. 131DB Bryson Washington
No. 134 DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones (former pledge)
No. 140 DT Jayson Jones
No. 147 DB Xavion Alford
No. 165 CB Major Burns
No. 171RB Sam Adams
No. 179 LB Bryson Eason
No. 182 ATH Keyvonne Lee (former pledge)
No. 189 ATH Jahari Rogers
No. 190 LB Martavious French
No. 192 DE Fadil Diggs
No. 209 OL Jalen Rivers
No. 217 DE Chantz Williams
No. 218 DT Jalen Lee
No. 220 WR Bryce Gowdy
No. 225 OT Jovens Janvier
No. 248 OL Joshua Braun