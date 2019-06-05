A few Gators pledges and targets have earned spots in the new 2020 Rivals250 rankings.

After revealing the Rivals100 athletes on Tuesday, Rivals revealed the other names on the Rivals250 list on Wednesday and Florida pledges Leonard Manuel and Avery Helm have both made the cut.

Manuel checks in at No. 104, just outside the top 100. The four-star wide receiver from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard committed to Dan Mullen and his staff in January.

Meanwhile, Helm saw a significant jump in his rankings. The four-star cornerback moved up 87 spots and now slots in at No. 148.

The Texas corner committed to Florida back in April.

“The atmosphere there played a huge role," Helm said about his decision to commit to the Gators. "It just feels like home there. I feel like that’s somewhere I can be myself and it’s somewhere I feel like I can reach my full potential at.”

Helm is not the only Gators commit to move up the rankings this week. On Tuesday, it was revealed Florida defensive end commit, Gervon Dexter, moved up in the Rivals100.