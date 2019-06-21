Charges against Brian Edwards were dismissed.

The Florida defensive back was facing a misdemeanor battery charge after having an argument with his girlfriend. According to Alachua County Court records, the charges were dropped due to "insufficient evidence."

According to the initial Gainesville Police report, Edwards had a fight with his girlfriend of two years at his apartment on May 6, but when she attempted to leave things escalated.

The GPD report states that Edwards allegedly grabbed her by her neck to keep her there - leaving marks on her neck and a scratch on a shoulder. The police officer on scene did not notice any more injuries.

During Dan Mullen's speaking tour, the Gators head coach told report that Edwards was not involved in team activities, however, Mullen was waiting for the legal process to be completed before any further decisions were made.

"I think a lot of times you hear different sides of a story that come. I try not to be the judge on what is 100 percent the truth," Mullen said back in May. "My job is not an investigator. I try to listen to everything and then as it plays out, as we hear it, maybe other things come to light that we don't have all that information.

"When you have all the information, that's the best way to make a decision. It's not always great to have to wait to get all the information but it's the best way to make decisions.

"I do like to make sure processes play out for individuals and not -- obviously it's a very sensitive situation with those type of deals -- and even though you may like to rush to a judgment immediately," added Mullen. "You do like to let processes play out for individuals before I kind of rush to judge their futures when they haven't even gone through a legal process or anything else."