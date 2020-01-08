Shawn Davis is not leaving the Swamp.

The Gators defensive back announced his decision to not enter the NDL draft and return for one more season on Wednesday afternoon.

"I will be returning to the University of Florida for the year of 2020," wrote Davis in a tweet. "Our team has a lot of potential and lots of unfinished business to handle and I will be apart of this Gator journey one last time. I’m anxious to get back with my brothers for this upcoming season."