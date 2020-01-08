Gators DB Shawn Davis is returning next season
Shawn Davis is not leaving the Swamp.
The Gators defensive back announced his decision to not enter the NDL draft and return for one more season on Wednesday afternoon.
"I will be returning to the University of Florida for the year of 2020," wrote Davis in a tweet. "Our team has a lot of potential and lots of unfinished business to handle and I will be apart of this Gator journey one last time. I’m anxious to get back with my brothers for this upcoming season."
I will be returning to the University of Florida for the year of 2020. Our team has a lot of potential and lots of unfinished business to handle and I will be apart of this Gator journey one last time. I’m anxious to get back with my brothers for this upcoming season...🐊 pic.twitter.com/qtBAjffasw— Shawn Davis Jr. (@sdavjr) January 8, 2020
This is great news for Florida's secondary, who two days ago also received word that veteran cornerback Marco Wilson was also set to return in 2020.
In 2019 Davis was a big playmaker on defense for the Gators. The South Florida native finished fourth on the team with 51 tackles (one tackle for a loss). Davis also had three picks, three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
Although junior cornerback CJ Henderson and senior safety Jeawon Taylor are gone, the Gators will return a lot of talent in the secondary. Talent which will include playmakers like, Wilson, Davis, Kaiir Elam, Jaydon Hill, Chester Kimbrough and Trey Dean.