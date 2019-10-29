GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- An electrifying receiver, who amassed 260 yards in the air and 240 yards on the ground in 2018.

A versatile athlete that caught and threw a touchdown last season.

Kadarius Toney was a weapon that picked apart several defenses in Dan Mullen's first campaign as the Gators' head coach. However in 2019, the receiver has been relegated to the sidelines.

Toney, who went down with a shoulder injury in Florida's week two matchup against UT-Martin, is a difference maker.

“He brings a whole different aspect,” said senior receiver Josh Hammond. “He’s going to be a different receiver than the rest of us because of the things he can do with the ball in his hands.”

Hammond, along with Jacob Copeland, have been Mullen's go-to guys in the rotation in Toney’s absence - stepping up for their team whenever their number is called.

“Three weeks ago, they told us they’d have to find someone else to do it because KT was down,” said Hammond. “Me and Jacob have kind of stepped into that role, taking the jet sweeps and trying to make the most that we can with it.”

Now, going into the most important game on their schedule, Kadarius Toney’s name is back on Gators’ depth chart, bringing the number of receivers up to eight against Georgia.

“I think the nice thing we do offensively, we spread the ball around a lot to guys,” said Dan Mullen.

That’s a huge deal for Florida’s offense. An offense that has eight different players with 150 receiving yards in a season for the first time since 1992.

With pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga back this week as well, Florida’s defense has the potential to keep Georgia’s offense off the field. Having a stacked receiving rotation will allow Florida’s offense to stay on the field longer without wearing down just a couple of receivers. Instead, they have eight guys they can switch out and throw to at any time, along with a tight end unit that has been a pivotal part of the passing game this year.

Expect Florida to use Toney sparingly in this game. But when he is on the field, look out for him on big impact plays.

“KT is a playmaker, so anytime you get him the ball in space, he is going to make play,” said quarterback Kyle Trask. “I think it’s going to help our offense a lot this week just having him back as a weapon, going against a great defense like Georgia has.”

Toney’s long anticipated return came at the perfect time.

A win in Jacksonville means a chance to play for the SEC title, as well as possible playoff implications.

“We’ll be able to use him in a lot of different ways to throw defenses off,” said Hammond. “Not only this week, but in the future as well. It’s definitely a great addition to have him back. We’re excited to have him back, and he’s excited to get on the field.”