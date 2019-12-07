Florida basketball can't seem to get out of its own way.

"We're painfully immature as a team right now," said Gators head coach Mike White on Saturday after the Gators' 76-62 loss to Butler. "We've got to mature.

"We've got a bunch of guys that have just not experienced success at this level."

A few weeks ago, it seemed like Florida was moving in the right direction. The Gators had just secured a win in the Charleston Classic, winning three games in a row on the road. However, after a lackluster performance against Marshall last week, the Gators followed it up with another inconsistent performance on the road against No. 24 Butler.

The Bulldogs (9-0) shot 52% for the game, while Florida managed to shoot at a 44 percent clip but just 23 % from three-point range..

UF (6-3) started the game well, however, the home side went on a 22-6 run to end the first half, taking a 35-25 lead into the break.

A lot of Mike White's team struggles in the first half came at the free throw line. The Gators went two-of-eight (25%) from the charity stripes, some of those coming on the front end of a one-and-one.

The Gators would finish the game shooting 67% from the free throw line, only missing one in the second half.

The Gators did manage to shoot 50 percent from the floor in the opening few minutes of the second half, however, were outpaced by a Butler side who was shooting at 60%.

Guard Aaron Thompson and forward Sean McDermott each contributed with 16 points, while Florida was led by Kerry Blackshear's 17 points and five rebounds. Gator sophomores Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke each added 11 points.

Florida became the 56th consecutive non-league team to lose at the Hinkle.

White's men will have to wait until Dec. 17 before returning to the hardwood. The Gators will journey to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn N.Y. to face Providence. The game is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational and it is set to tip off at 7 p.m.

The Gators lacked an offensive identity on Saturday and they have ten days to figure out an answer to the team's mental lapses.