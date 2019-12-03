The new College Football Playoff rankings are in and it's good news for Florida football.

The Gators came in at No. 9, however, the better news for Dan Mullen's team is who is behind them. Not only is Florida ahead of two Big Ten teams, No. 10 Penn State and No. 18 Minnesota, but they are also ahead of No. 12 Alabama.

This basically guarantees Florida a New Year's Six Bowl, since the Gators are ahead of Penn State and ahead of Alabama.

On Sunday we broke down a few scenarios for Florida, well that picture is a bit clearer now.

If this was the final ranking, the Gators would be headed to the Sugar Bowl to face Oklahoma, since two SEC teams, LSU and Georgia, would be headed to the playoff.

So what are the scenarios after this weekend. First lets refresh ourselves on the conference championship schedule: