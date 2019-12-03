Gators No. 9 in College Football Playoff Ranking; what it means?
The new College Football Playoff rankings are in and it's good news for Florida football.
The Gators came in at No. 9, however, the better news for Dan Mullen's team is who is behind them. Not only is Florida ahead of two Big Ten teams, No. 10 Penn State and No. 18 Minnesota, but they are also ahead of No. 12 Alabama.
This basically guarantees Florida a New Year's Six Bowl, since the Gators are ahead of Penn State and ahead of Alabama.
On Sunday we broke down a few scenarios for Florida, well that picture is a bit clearer now.
If this was the final ranking, the Gators would be headed to the Sugar Bowl to face Oklahoma, since two SEC teams, LSU and Georgia, would be headed to the playoff.
So what are the scenarios after this weekend. First lets refresh ourselves on the conference championship schedule:
SUGAR BOWL
In order for Florida to head to New Orleans after the final games are played, Georgia would probably have to beat LSU. One can argue that a close game between the two SEC programs may result in UGA keeping the fourth spot, however, that will all depend on how the Big 12 Championship plays out between Oklahoma and Baylor.
So if Georgia is in the playoff, Florida goes to the Sugar Bowl; if the Bulldogs drop out, the Gators move down to the next NY6 bowl.
ORANGE BOWL
The Gators being ahead of the Nittany Lions is crucial here. This bowl will choose the highest rank team between the SEC/Big Ten/Notre Dame to face off against the ACC highest ranked non-playoff team, in this case Virginia.
Ohio State is expected to head to the playoff, barring an upset in the Big Ten Championship, which means Wisconsin or Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl - the Badgers could drop below the Nittany Lions if they lose big to the Buckeyes. I don't see the committee moving PSU ahead of Florida regardless, since both teams don't play this weekend.
COTTON BOWL
If for some reason there is some major shake up with the Big Ten teams, Florida would drop to the Cotton Bowl, which would pick the highest ranked team remaining to face the Group of Five Champion.
Now we turn our eyes to the conference championships to see where things will stand.
This is the complete ranking:
1. Ohio State (12-0)
2. LSU (12-0)
3. Clemson (12-0)
4. Georgia (11-1)
5. Utah (11-1)
6. Oklahoma (11-1)
7. Baylor (11-1)
8. Wisconsin (10-2)
9. Florida (10-2)
10. Penn State (10-2)
11. Auburn (9-3)
12. Alabama (10-2)
13. Oregon (10-2)
14. Michigan (9-3)
15. Notre Dame (10-2)
16. Iowa (9-3)
17. Memphis (11-1)
18. Minnesota (10-2)
19. Boise State (11-1)
20. Cincinnati (10-2)
21. Appalachian State (11-1)
22.USC (8-4)
23. Virginia (9-3)
24. Navy (9-2)
25. Oklahoma State (8-4)