HOOVER, Ala. -- Mohamoud Diabate enrolled at Florida in January and the freshman quickly impressed coaches and media members alike.

"I didn’t know much about him, but I got to know him and he’s a great kid and he works hard out here," said linebacker David Reese in the spring about the Alabama native. "He plays with unbelievable effort and he’s very fast. So that’s a freshman to look out for.”

Reese is right. Diabate will certainly be one to watch as fall camp is set to start. Earlier this month, Gators Territory broke the news that the younger David Reese is set to miss the season with a torn Achilles.

The redshirt freshman was expected to fight his way into the depth chart behind the likes of Jonathan Greenard and Jeremiah Moon. However, now Diabate is one man with an opportunity.

"He's still a young guy, but by graduating early, I do think sometimes you give yourself that advantage of getting to go through an offseason to understand what it is and you get to physically develop a little bit better," Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters at SEC Media Days. "And it gives you that opportunity to get on the field and play right away as a freshman."

The first year defender was a highly sought after recruit coming out of high school, with both Auburn and Alabama fighting to land him. This spring he proved he was not an overrated prospect.

"He's got a great attitude and a great work ethic. Had a pretty solid spring for us," Mullen said. "I think he's done a great job. He's such a high-end character young man and he's a great academic student.

"Obviously it's making that adjustment and wanting to see how that adjustment translates onto the field as young players."

Diabate took his performance in the spring and then built on it this offseason. UF defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga has taken notice.

"Diabate has stood out [to me]," said Zuniga at SEC Media Days. "His work ethic has really impressed me..he added some weight."

Zuniga, who is now of the leaders of the defensive front with Jachai Polite's absence, has taken Diabate and a few freshmen under his wings.

"Every freshman if you go to school out of state, you are going to have that homesickness. I try to give them pointers."

