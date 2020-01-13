There is no question, Florida is forced to fill some big shoes at linebacker with David Reese's departure.

The middle linebacker was a team leader, not just on defense, but a mentor to many around the program.

There is a good reason why he was known as 'Professor Reese.'

Reese finished 2019 leading the Gators in tackles with 94, and by recording two sacks, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.

He was the quarterback of Todd Grantham's defense.

Now UF will turn to others to replace Reese's production.

Right behind Reese this year was James Houston IV. Houston suited up behind the Michigan native and received some meaningful snaps at the position, recording 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks and forcing a fumble this past season. Houston can tackle well and is productive against the run.

On the other side Ventrell Miller is also a talented linebacker that saw extensive minutes. With Amari Burney hit by the injury bug, Miller lined up next to Reese most of the year as a starter. He had an up and down season, sometimes getting tangled up with offensive linemen and leaving a lane open for a long gain, while other times he was instrumental in preventing a big play.

Miller finished second on the team with 55 tackles, three sacks, two pass break ups and one quarterback hurry.

On that note, it will be interesting to see how Burney is utilized in 2020. The Clearwater native was forced to sit out a few games due to injury. However, when he did play, one can see why Burney can be such a versatile weapon for Grantham's defense. Miller and Houston are strongest against the run, while Burney's quickness allows him to defend through the air better.

The question is, will Burney stay at linebacker next year? Or will he see more time at STAR? Or even safety?

Another name that saw extensive playing time this past year was Mohamoud Diabate. Just like Burney, Diabate will be a good versatile piece for Grantham to use next season. He not only can slide in at linebacker, but he can also see time at BUCK and at STAR if needed.

During his limited reps, the Alabama native already showed what he can do in Florida's pass rush and against the run with four sacks in his first season.

Lacedrick Brunson is the final linebacker that saw reps in each game this season. Although Brunson appeared mostly on special teams, he did rotate in at linebacker throughout the year.

Next season, however, could see some new faces as well.

Tyron Hopper redshirted this past season, but his quickness could help the Gators in pass coverage. Meanwhile, David Reese, the younger Reese, is set to return to the field after sitting out last year with a torn ACL. He will not only provide depth at linebacker but also at BUCK.

Christian Robinson will also have two five-stars at his disposal. Brenton Cox, who had to sit out last year after transferring from Georgia, is now eligible, while the Gators have recently signed Derek Wingo - the third ranked outside linebacker in the country on Rivals.

Yes, Reese is gone and Florida is losing a wealth of experience with his departure, but they also have a very talented room with several difference makers and several versatile athletes.