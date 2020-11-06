The Gators landed their second commitment in as many weeks Friday, adding Yousef Mugharbil to their 2021 class.

The three-star offensive tackle from Murphy, N.C., held nearly 20 offers and announced seven finalists on July 22, choosing Florida over Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Mughbaril received an offer from Tim Brewster in April and conducted a virtual visit with UF's staff the following month.

"My relationship is really good with Coach [John] Hevesy. We had been in contact before the visit," Mugharbil said. "His message to me was that there wasn’t anything to regret in coming to Florida. He said that he believes I would fit right in."

The addition of Mugharbil gives the Gators 26 commitments in their 2021 class, including a total of six offensive linemen.