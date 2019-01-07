GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida officially welcome nine early enrollees to campus on Monday.

The Gators announced the arrival of: quarterback Jalon Jones, offensive linemen Michael Tarquin, Ethan white, Kinglsey Eguakun and William Harrod, defensive end Mohamoud Diabate. linebacker Jesiah Pierre, and recent commit, defensive back Chris Steele.

"These guys have the opportunity to get a jump start on their college careers on the field and in the classroom," Coach Dan Mullen said.

Mullen is a huge fan of having kids arrive on campus early.

"I think it helps for those guys. I'm not one that pushes it on guys because it's a very personal decision," Mullen said last month. "Parents ask me, what do you think, I say, 'Well, what do you think? What are you looking to get out of this?'

"But the opportunity for these guys to come in, they get to go through an off-season. They will get to go through spring practice and get a jump start in the classroom on progress towards their degree. So I think that helps. It certainly helps as you go through spring, having depth and repetitions for guys to get that work in in the spring and it helps jump start their career."

These nine players will participate in spring practice but they will also have the opportunity to work with Strength and Conditioning coach Nick Savage.

Off-season workouts start on Monday and remember Mullen promised his players that this will be hardest off-season they have ever experienced after the win over Michigan.

"I know what it will be like. Start it on Jan. 7, 2019," said Mullen about preparations. "We'll enjoy this until then, and we'll get back to work. It's going to be the hardest off-season anybody's been through. We've got to take it to another step this off-season. Another level."