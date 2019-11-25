GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen told reporters last week that he had started to meet with a few third-year Gators that are eligible to enter the NFL draft.

On Monday, Kyle Trask was asked about his conversation with Mullen and what his plans were for after the season. The redshirt junior seemed to be taken aback by the question.

"Like my personal decision?" Trask said after a pause. "I mean, I still have a whole another year here, so I don't plan on leaving. But it's great seeing how just being informed, I'm glad coach Mullen does that, just to let us all know how it works."

“I meet with everybody that’s eligible just to go through the whole process," said Mullen. "Then what we do is there will be probably eight guys that will want to find out, eight guys that might want to find out even more information about it. I would guess, you know, of that there are maybe two or three, there may be three or four that, you know, could get serious about it.”

"Coach Mullen just wanted to bring all those eligible guys into the team room and just inform them on how the process works, whether you want to leave or not," Trask said. "Just so you can let everybody know how it works and the consequences of doing one route vs. the other. Just to really inform us and let us know."

From Trask's reaction to the question, it does not look like the Texas native is even considering the NFL as an option in 2020, which means Mullen will have an interesting and crowded quarterback room next season.

Trask and Feleipe Franks both have one more year of eligibility left with redshirt freshmen Emory Jones also potentially returning. So who is the favorite to land the starting role?

According to Mullen, Franks' rehab has gone well from his broken and dislocated ankle, but it is very unlikely that that he will be ready to go by spring practice.

"It’s going to be a while for him," said the Gators head coach earlier this month. "It would be fortunate if we get him back for spring practice with the type of injury he had.

"That’s not always one that is an exact date, I think, from dealing with some of those in the past. It would be good if we could get back for spring practice, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility or not."

Trask has done a good job taking over the offense this season as the starter. He has completed 67 percent of his passes, throwing for 2293 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Mullen and company has also incorporated Jones into the offense as well.

Will Trask return as the starter? Will the two-quarterback system still factor into the game plan?



