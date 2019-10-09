GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- There is certainly no love lost between Florida and LSU.

Things seemed to escalate in 2016, when Hurricane Matthew forced the game to be postponed and moved to Baton Rouge from Gainesville.

There were some LSU fans that claimed Florida was being over cautious with an impending Hurricane and were simply scared to play the Tigers.

"It was just a lot of talk on social media back and forth. When we got to the game, it was a lot of emotions just filled up," wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland told reporters about that 2016 game in Death Valley.

The Gators would end up beating the Tigers 16-10 after a memorable goal-line stand on the 1-yard line.

"We got in a little pre-game fight with 'em, so it was just two teams that didn't like each other," Cleveland said. "Respect for them, they're a great organization, team over there. But at the end of the day, we want to get the 'W.'"

This two teams will renew their rivalries once again on Saturday in a Top 10 showdown.

The talk has already started - well at least on LSU's end.

"I don't like them very much," said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who went 19-of-34 for 192 yards, zero touchdowns and two picks against Florida last season. "I know they don't like us very much."

"I forgot that quarterbacks name, he was running around, celebrating on the field like he won the Super Bowl," said Tigers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

Florida's game in Death Valley was three years ago, so not many on this current roster have experienced the environment.

"When it comes to that game, for us to go in there and stun their home crowd and their fans, especially after everything we went through with the hurricane and that stuff, it was a good time," center Nick Buchanan said.

"It didn’t matter where it was, we were going to come out there and give them our best shot, and we came out on top."

Tiger Stadium is an intimidating place to play. Florida knows that.

"Death Valley is an unbelievable atmosphere when you go down there, Tiger Stadium," Buchanan said. "It’s crazy, you know, I think they hold like 106,000, so a little bit more than The Swamp. You know it’s going to be loud, they’ve got everything you can ask for when it comes to a big-time college football atmosphere."

"It’s definitely hostile," said receiver Josh Hammond, who was also there in 2016. "It’s kind of hard to explain to people if they’ve never kind of been."

"That’s SEC football," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said. "That’s what it’s all about. We’ve got to go in and try to manage the environment and try to do a good job executing."

Last weekend the Swamp's atmosphere played a role in Florida's win over Auburn. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix struggled to line up his offense and was rattled by the noise.

Now it's Kyle Trask and Emory Jones' turn.

"Best thing I can try to tell guys is just try to block it out, focus on what we can control, focus on making plays, focus on practice this week," Hammond said. "Preparing the proper way to make sure that we’re playing at a high level on Saturday. At the end of the day, no matter how hostile the environment is, it’s going to go down to us just making plays."

Trask did a good job of handling a rowdy Kentucky crowd a few weeks back, but Death Valley is a whole different challenge.

"We’ll have to see Saturday night, how he handles it," Mullen said. "We’ll practice that way. We practice with crowd noise. We practice with that when playing in road games, so it’s not like he’s coming out to practice for the first time having to go practice for this scenario.

"He had to come in a tough situation against Kentucky on the road. Especially, you’re coming in and we’re behind and they had that place sold out. It’s not like his first time ever having to step on the field in a tough environment."

“I think as receivers, man, we just have to make plays for him," said receiver Van Jefferson. "I think when he’s out there and he’s looking for us, man, he throws the ball, he’s trusting us. He’s throwing it to us, so obviously he trusts us. So, I think just making plays for him. That’ll calm him down and once he gets in and settles down and does the thing that he does – I mean, he’s a great quarterback. He’s been doing great for us. Once he gets in and just starts making some plays, he’ll be fine.”

"I've seen it before, I've been at Death Valley my freshman year when we beat them," Trask said. "I've seen how crazy it can get, that's just another thing that we really have to focus on this week, is really communication. Obviously it's a lot tougher to communicate when there's a bunch of people screaming at you, but it's nothing that's not possible and it's something that we're ready to lock in and make sure we're sharp for this weekend."

The Florida, LSU rivalry has kicked up a few notches since 2016.

"I’d say probably in terms of intensity, in terms of, like, evenness, that’s probably been the most even rivalry that I’ve experienced since I’ve been here," Buchanan said. "A lot of the other games have been lopsided, either in our favor or not, but I feel as though all the games since I’ve been a part of this team against LSU have come down to a couple plays in the fourth quarter."

Thats why Florida understands that they cannot get involved in a war of words.

"At the end of the game we're going to see who's talking last," said Cleveland.