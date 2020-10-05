Gators release depth chart for A&M, Mullen clarifies injury policy
Florida released an updated depth chart Monday for the Texas A&M game, and it features some shakeups in the secondary.
Defensive back Marco Wilson is listed as the starter at STAR, the position he's primarily played in the first two games. Jaydon Hill has stepped in for Wilson at cornerback and officially gets the nod opposite Kaiir Elam.
C.J. Williams, previously listed as the starting nickel, is now behind Hill, while Chester Kimbrough serves as the backup to Elam.
UF coach Dan Mullen, who said last week he wouldn't discuss injuries this season, also clarified his comments during press conference Monday.
"Here is how I will handle this the rest of the year," Mullen said. "With the uniqueness of the situation, with COVID and everybody trying to find out, ‘OK what's this guy got? What's going on with him? Is he COVID positive? He’s not.’ For the safety, security and the privacy of players, if someone does have an injury that will have them out for a significant amount of time I will certainly let you guys know.
"On the injury front, Ethan White is coming along. We hopefully expect him back, hopefully two more weeks. With everybody else, we will keep it with who is available and who is not available on game day. At this point coming out of that game, we didn’t have any injuries. Ethan Pouncey and Ethan White out a couple more weeks. We expect everybody else to be available on Saturday."
The No. 4 Gators (2-0) travel to No. 21 Texas A&M (1-1) at noon on ESPN.
QUARTERBACK
No. 11 Kyle Trask (R-Sr.)
No. 5 Emory Jones (R-So.)
No. 2 Anthony Richardson (Fr.)
RUNNING BACK
No. 20 Malik Davis (R-Jr.)
-OR-
No. 27 Dameon Piece (Jr.)
No. 6 Nay-Quan Wright (R-Fr.)
WIDE RECEIVER (X)
No. 8 Trevon Grimes (Sr.)
No. 3 Xzavier Henderson (Fr.)
WIDE RECEIVER (Y)
No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)
No. 14 Trent Whittemore (R-Fr.)
WIDE RECEIVER (Z)
No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)
No. 89 Justin Shorter (R-So.)
TIGHT END
No. 84 Kyle Pitts (Jr.)
No. 88 Kemore Gamble (R-Jr.)
-OR-
No. 9 Keon Zipperer (So.)
LEFT TACKLE
No. 72 Stone Forsythe (R-Sr.)
No. 75 T.J. Moore (R-Jr.)
LEFT GUARD
No. 76 Richard Gouraige (R-So.)
No. 62 Griffin McDowell (R-So.)
CENTER
No. 61 Brett Hegge (R-Sr.)
No. 65 Kingsley Eguakaun (R-Jr.)
RIGHT GUARD
No. 51 Stewart Reese (R-Sr.)
No. 78 Josh Braun (Fr.)
RIGHT TACKLE
No. 56 Jean Delance (R-Sr.)
No. 70 Michael Tarquin (R-Fr.)
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
No. 17 Zachary Carter (R-Jr.)
No. 9 Gervon Dexter (Fr.)
NOSE TACKLE
No. 56 Tedarrell Slaton (Sr.)
No. 55 Kyree Campbell (Sr.
-OR-
No. 91 Marlon Dunlap Jr. (R-Sr.)
DEFENSIVE END
No. 1 Brenton Cox Jr. (R-So.)
No. 10 Andrew Chatfield (R-So.)
BUCK
No. 7 Jeremiah Moon (R-Sr.)
-OR-
No. 8 Khris Bogle (So.)
No. 4 David Reese (R-So.)
MIDDLE LINEBACKER
No. 51 Ventrell Miller (R-Jr.)
No. 41 James Houston IV (R-Jr.)
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
No. 30 Amari Burney (Jr.)
No. 11 Mohamoud Diabate (So.)
CORNERBACK
No. 23 Jaydon Hill (So.)
No. 12 C.J. McWilliams (R-Sr.)
STAR
No. 3 Marco Wilson (R-Jr.)
No. 2 Brad Stewart (Sr.)
CORNERBACK
No. 5 Kaiir Elam (So.)
No. 25 Chester Kimbrough (So.)
FREE SAFETY
No. 6 Shawn Davis (Sr.)
No. 22 Rashad Torrence II (Fr.)
STRONG SAFETY
No. 13 Donovan Stiner (Sr.)
No. 0 Trey Dean III (Jr.)
KICKER
No. 19 Evan McPherson (Jr.)
No. 71 Chris Howard (R-Jr.)
PUNTER
No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)
No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)
LONG SNAPPER
No. 48 Brett DioGuardi (R-Sr.)
-OR-
No. 40 Marco Ortiz (R-So.)
HOLDER
No. 18 Jacob Finn (R-Fr.)
No. 26 Jeremy Crawshaw (Fr.)
KICK RETURNER
No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)
No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)
PUNT RETURNER
No. 1 Kadarius Toney (Sr.)
No. 15 Jacob Copeland (R-So.)