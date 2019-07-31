GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A repetitive theme for the 2019 Florida Gators football team is the appreciation and importance of knowledge.

It was first noted by quarterback Feleipe Franks, who believes that his knowledge of the offense has grown as he has become the unquestioned QB1. Running backs coach Greg Knox has similar sentiments with his position group, specifically starter Lamical Perine.

According to Knox, it's Perine's knowledge that separates him.

"When he’s knowledgeable like that, he plays relaxed. When he plays relaxed, he plays very fast and quick. He understands what’s going on, which allows him to play very fast. He plays without thinking, so he’s reacting. That’s good for backs.”

Perine is the undoubted leader of Florida’s running back corps heading into 2019. In a breakout season last year, he handled 134 carries for 826 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 13 receptions for 170 yards and another score.

Pro Football Focus has Perine down for 17 forced missed tackles and averaging 3.3 yards after contact with a defender.

“He has the ability to play, to make you miss, and he can play out in space and great hands,” said Knox. “He’s a well-rounded back.”

Perine’s knowledge will undoubtedly be depended on entering his senior season. While the previously noted PFF stats display Perine’s ability to create on his own, he’ll have to take that skill to another level in 2019 with four new starters across the offensive line.

However, head coach Dan Mullen isn't too concerned about the new offensive line hurting the game-plan with Perine and the rest of the offense.

"We'll stay with what we do," Mullen told the media in regards to the game-plan. "Just because the difference between last year’s starters on the O-line and this year’s starters, so much were backups last year, is the amount of game reps they got. They got a lot of practice reps. They have some experience."

With that all being said, the offense should continue to "run" through the run-game, with Perine leading the pack. In 2018, the Gators ran the ball on 59.21% of offensive snaps last year, good for 29th in the FBS (out of 129).

Losing Jordan Scarlett to the NFL will force backs such as Malik Davis and Dameon Pierce to step up in the committee this year. Knox is confident in the abilities of both backs, but it's clear that Perine is the leader in the clubhouse.

"They’re two quality SEC backs," Knox continued. "[Davis has] got to learn what’s going on. He’s got to understand the game. Right now, he’s still learning. So he’s still thinking instead of reacting... [Pierce is] in great shape, not only physically but mentally. So a day like today he’s mentally tough, whereas he wasn’t last year."

