This decision comes on the heels of Feleipe Franks announcing his intention of leaving Florida.

"After talking with Coach Mullen, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer," wrote Krull in his letter to Gator Nation.

In a message on twitter, Lucas Krull announces his intention to transfer away from the Gators program.

Excited to see what the future has in store for my family and I. #ForeverFlorida ❤️🐊 pic.twitter.com/xJQgiKZNML

Krull came to Florida after choosing the Gators over Kansas State during his recruitment as a JUCO recruit.

During his first season, Krull played in all 13 games for the Gators and was a key members of the Gators' special teams unit. He tallied six catches for 75 yards as a tight end and recorded three tackles on special teams.

However, Krull will of course be remembered for throwing a 15-yard pass to Franks in the red zone against LSU - that pass led to a go-ahead score and sealed the win over the Tigers.

In 2019 Krull had three catches for 33 yards and threw one pass for four yards.

"My experience as a Gator has been a dream come true. I embraced the opportunity to earn my degree from the University of Florida, whichI will achieve in December, while establishing the Relentless Effort of the Gator Standard with my teammates," Krull wrote. "I want to than you, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone that has supported me the last two years."

Kyle Pitts is Florida's number one tight end with Keon Zipperer, Kemore Gamble and Dante Lang behind him on the depth chart with Krull's departure. The Gators are also set to welcome three-star Jonathan Odom in the 2020 class to the room this offseason.

Although Krull is set to transfer away from Florida, he is not going to miss the opportunity to play with his UF teammates one more time.

"I plan to prepare as an SEC graduate with my teammates for the upcoming bowl game."