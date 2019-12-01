"I plan on exploring my options of entering the NFL Draft or playing my final year elsewhere," wrote Franks. "Thank you everybody for believing in me, especially all my teammates I've played with here."

The redshirt junior announced on his instagram that he is evaluating what is next in his career.

#Gators QB Feleipe Franks is exploring his options of either playing somewhere else for his final season or entering the NFL Draft. He made the announcement on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/iXBNvfWCjG

After a redshirt freshman season that Franks would likely want to forget at Florida, the Florida native made some strides under both Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Franks went 242-for-393 passing for 3,155 yards with 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for 428 yards and eight touchdowns on 131 carries in his two seasons with Mullen - until his ankle injury ended his season at Kentucky in 2019.

"Coach Mullen and coach (Brian) Johnson have meant so much to me, and I want to thank both of them for putting their trust in me. I also want to thank Mr. Jeremy Foley and Mr. Scott Stricklin as well, as everybody inside the football facility has always had my back no matter what."

Franks also developed mentally under the new staff. The signal caller learned to shift his focus away from the negativity found on social media and grew up as playmaker because of it.

However, this news is not so surprising.

Last Monday, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, who stepped in for the injured Franks, announced his intention of remaining at Florida for his final season of eligibility.

"I mean, I still have a whole another year here, so I don't plan on leaving," Trask told reporters when he was asked if he had conversations about entering the NFL Draft.

Trask has done well under center for the Gators since stepping in as the starter. The Texas has completed 67.6% of his passes going 213-of-315 passing for and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. Although more of a pocket passer, Trask has added three scores on the ground as well.

With Franks' departure, the quarterback situation is a little clearer.

Trask will now battle redshirt freshman Emory Jones for the starting role in 2020, with freshman Anthony Richardson coming in.

Mullen and company have already incorporated Jones into the offense, and were not shy of using a two-quarterback system this season. The Peach State native even saw his reps increase in the Gators' final regular season game against Florida State.

Jones went 5-for-6 for 47 yards and 1 touchdown, while also leading the ground game with 33 yards on 7 carries.

Franks helped turn a Florida program around last season. He led them to a Peach Bowl win and he will leave his own legacy in Gainesville.

"It has been my dream to play at the University of Florida," Franks said in his note. "To play for a top program and contribute to winning games. I have been so fortunate to meet as many amazing people as I have while being here. Coaches, players, and fans as well. My heart will always be a part of the Gator family.

"Once a Gator, always a Gator."