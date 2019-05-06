Overhauling your starting offensive line is a daunting task, especially at the college level. Unlike in the NFL, you can't just go out and sign an experienced left tackle in free agency (well, unless you utilize the transfer portal, but that isn't easy either). Rather, you have to develop your own players year in and year out and constantly produce starting-caliber players to take over at any given moment. It's not easy, but it's required, and the Florida Gators are putting that ideology to the test in 2019. Well, "test" might be putting it lightly. The Gators have to replace four starters - all four of which have received an opportunity to play in the NFL as a draft pick, undrafted free agent, or through a mini-camp tryout. Considering the one-year development of Martez Ivey, Tyler Jordan, Fred Johnson, and Jawaan Taylor under offensive line coach John Hevesy, the expectation level is through the roof going forward. So consider the 80% OL overhaul as more of an arduous exam than just a test. Anyways, while the process of replacing four out of five starters on a college offensive line is difficult, it appears the Gators have their five starters in place. Let's get to know each and every one of them.



Stone Forsythe, left tackle

Martez Ivey's replacement at left tackle is reminiscent of himself, in a sense that Stone Forsythe really, really looks the part of a starting SEC left tackle. The former Rivals 3-star recruit now stands at a slimmer 6-7, 323 lbs according to his Gators bio, and possesses solid arm length as well that he can utilize in pass protection. Forsythe, a redshirt junior, played in all 13 games in 2018 including one start at right tackle against Charleston Southern. Throughout the season he was a key reserve at both tackle and guard, which makes him versatile for if any injuries begin to pile up along the line. The son of a former NFL offensive lineman, Stone Forysthe has blocking in his blood, and looked solid in the Orange and Blue game last month. The Gators are banking on Forsythe's size profile and development to translate in order to protect QB Feleipe Franks' blind side going forward.

Brett Heggie, left guard

Brett Heggie is also a former Rivals 3-star who was considered a top five center in his recruiting class. However, he made his way over to guard as a redshirt freshman in 2017. During his 2016 redshirt year, Heggie was praised by both the former staff and players for his toughness in practice, notably dislocating his finger in one rep, popping it back in place, and getting right back on the field. However, the 6-4, 314 lb. Heggie has battled injuries dating back to high school that have limited his opportunities to make a significant impact. He was mainly redshirted because of a wrist injury that he played through in high school that required surgery before he enrolled at UF. When Heggie made it onto the field in 2017, he started seven games at left guard before suffering a season-ending knee injury that led to losing his starting gig the following season. Despite not starting in 2018, though, Heggie played in nine games along the OL while battling through an ankle sprain. The expectation is Heggie will return to his starting-caliber play that earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in 2017 against Vanderbilt, so long as he can remain healthy. He's proven he can be a key figure on Florida's offensive line, but his health is the only thing that stands in the way.

Nick Buchanan, center

The lone returning starter on the Gators front-five, Nick Buchanan has inherited a huge leadership role in Florida's offense going forward. Starting 12 games in 2018 on an offensive line unit that allowed a mere 18 sacks all season long, the 6-3, 291 lb. center is expected to be the veteran presence and play with polish while the remainder of the unit adjusts to playing every down. Buchanan has already claimed that role, as fellow Gators Territory beat writer Jacquie Franciulli chronicled last month. "I'm available," Buchanan told Franciulli of his leadership role. "Whatever they [other offensive lineman] need, whenever they need it, questions, whenever they want to come and get some work, they can always call me."

Chris Bleich, right guard

Yet another former Rivals 3-star to crack Florida's starting offensive line unit, it's clear at this point how vital coach Hevesy's development program will be tested in 2019. Bleich is the youngest incoming starter on the Gators OL as a redshirt freshman, however he did see action in four games in 2018 and earned SEC Academic Honor Roll honors. Bleich was Dan Mullen's first recruiting commitment as Florida's head coach, choosing Florida without visiting the campus following his de-commitment from both UCLA and Penn State, according to Gators Territory recruiting reporter Joseph Hastings. Now listed at 6-6, 321 lbs, Bleich is the largest starting interior lineman the Gators have and is expected to utilize that frame to move defenders in order to clear rushing lanes and take on big interior rushers. In a media scrum last month, Bleich noted that the average lineman usually develops over the course of three years before seeing the field, but in Florida's situation the young players have a chance to see the field early. "I never really got discouraged by that," Bleich told the press. "It's a mindset... if you want it, you'll get it." Bleich also stated that he shadowed both former left guard Tyler Jordan and left tackle Martez Ivey in 2018, which he says helped him mature a lot as a player.

Jean Delance, right tackle

Hey, a 4-star! Jean Delance transferred to Florida from Texas and sat out of the 2017 season as a result. 247 Sports reported that transferred in order to play under former Florida head coach Jim McElwain and his staff, but had a previous relationship with Mullen and Hevesy dating back to his recruitment process in 2015-16. This relationship kept Delance optimistic, as he stated that he texted coach Hevesy before he even made it to The Swamp following his hiring. Delance is a fan of Hevesy's development program, mentioning that Hevesy is "the guy that you want to be coached by, work with and talk to all the time" in order to play football professionally one day. Delance has played in six career games, four at Florida and two at Texas. The 6-4, 313 lb. tackle transitioned to the right side just last fall following two years practicing at left tackle.

Who else could contribute?

Noah Banks, tackle

Noah Banks was a highly sought after JUCO recruit, reeling in several SEC offers before ultimately signing with Florida. However, he has dealt with vertigo and there is no set timetable for him to return to full participation. He was seen throughout the spring program and added layers of pads over time, but never fully dressed and didn't see the field. If he is able to return to the field eventually, he will be a key depth piece and potentially battle for a starting role.

Griffin McDowell, center