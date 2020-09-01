Florida D-coordinator Todd Grantham has to replace starters on all three levels of his defense in 2020, but has all of his assistant coaches back along with some key returners.

That staff continuity has helped the defensive unit stay on the same page and work through the COVID-19 pandemic without falling too far behind.

“As coaches, we had been through the system before,” Grantham said. “We kind of knew how to teach it, we knew the installations and we already had our teaching progressions down. That consistency kind allowed us to work from a knowledge standpoint to kind of stay on track.”

Grantham has a few options at the BUCK position to take over for Jonanthan Greenard, a first-team All-SEC selection who led the league in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (15.5). Former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer Brenton Cox Jr., who sat out last season, is expected to be the next elite pass rusher under Grantham.

“I’m really excited to watch him play,” he said of Cox. “I've been very pleased with his work ethic. He's really worked hard to develop some of the fundamentals that he needed to be the kind of player that you're asking about. And I think the biggest thing that I see with him is his desire to be a good player.”

In addition to Cox, Jeremiah Moon and Khris Bogle will also see plenty of action at BUCK. Grantham even has packages that puts two of them on the field at the same time, with one lined up at defensive end. He expects Cox, Moon or linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to lead the team in sacks this season.

“Hopefully one of them can flourish and be productive and help the Gators do well in that pass rush,” Grantham said. “When you look at our outside backers, obviously Jeremiah Moon's played there, Bogle's played there, Brenton’s playing there, Mohamoud played there last year. We'll continue to work those guys and develop them. You always try to find ways to get as many guys as you can on the field.”

Florida lost starting defensive tackle Adam Shuler, but brought back three seniors in Kyree Campbell, T.J. Slaton and Marlon Dunlap. The key will be building depth behind that trio this fall, and Grantham likes what he sees so far from the young linemen.

“Obviously Gervon Dexter is a guy that has a lot of talent and we’re working to develop him,” he said. “Princely [Umanmielen] is a guy that flashes, and then really both Jalen’s [Humphries and Lee] inside I’ve been pleased with their work ethic and their demeanor. I like where we are now from a youth standpoint.”

The Gators are now without senior leader David Reese II, the heart and soul of their defense. His leadership and production will be missed at linebacker, but Grantham praised Ventrell Miller for stepping up in his absence. The position also features some promising underclassmen with Diabate, Ty’Ron Hopper, the younger David Reese and five-star recruit Derek Wingo.

“Any time you lose a guy like David, who's been a veteran, played a lot of snaps and has been a quarterback, that's a situation you've got to really work with,” Grantham said. “Obviously you've got [Miller], you've got James Houston, and then trying to get some of the young guys in there as well.”

“Hopper’s done a really good job of learning the playbook, learning his position. He has some cover ability. I've seen him really progress from say last year to now. David Reese is a guy that obviously has speed. He's done a good job of working with Coach [Nick] Savage on his play strength and improving that, so he’s able to set the edge.”

Despite the departure of first-round pick C.J. Henderson, UF is still in great shape with Kaiir Elam, Marco Wilson and a half dozen younger cornerbacks. The STAR spot could feature a few different players this season, with Amari Burney, Chester Kimbrough, Brad Stewart and Wilson all taking reps in the nickel.

“It can depend upon personnel obviously, can depend upon the type of player in the slot, the kind of offense you're seeing. That does kind of dictate the kind of guy that you play there,” Grantham said of STAR. “You’ve got to have a guy that has some cover ability, that has some blitz ability and some ability to play the run. At times he's like a linebacker, at time's he’s like a corner.”

Trey Dean III started at STAR last year but is now playing safety, where the Gators graduated senior Jeawon Taylor. Dean will compete with Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner for starting roles, and Grantham has been impressed with a couple freshmen on the backend.

“Trey is a versatile player for us. We’re going to move him around a little bit this year,” Grantham said of Dean. “I’ve been real pleased with Stiner and the way he’s kind of moved forward. Obviously, Shawn is a guy who can flash, too. Those guys have done a really good job.

“We’ve brought some young guys in. The good thing about the scrimmages is you’re able to see a guy like Rashad Torrence and Mordecai McDaniel and kind of how they can play when the lights come on. I’ve been pleased with all of those guys as far as their ability to continue to develop. Now, we’re not where we need to be, but they’re certainly working in that direction.”