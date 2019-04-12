GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Florida beat Michigan for the Peach Bowl, Marco Wilson was forced to watch from the bench

"It was tough watching last season," said Wilson.

“It's murdering him," said cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray. "He is itching at the bit. He is into it. He is talking to the guys. It's great to see, his attitude. He says 'coach I'm ready to go, coach I'm ready to go.' Just get healthy, we are not playing just yet so make sure you get fully healthy first.”

Wilson, who tore his ACL last fall, has slowly begun to participate in Florida's practices since the Peach Bowl. The talented corner first started to run back in December but has yet to be cleared for full practice.

So he is still forced to watch on team drills.

"He’s really done a good job [in his recovery]," said Gray. "He’s getting a lot of reps, so I’m pleased with the progress that he’s made."

Although Wilson is limited, he is not slacking off on the sidelines.

“Since I’m not doing 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, I can just watch them through their techniques and help them, coaching them up through film, stuff like that," said Wilson. "It’s really been beneficial for those guys.”

“It speaks a lot to his character. In meetings, he is in there, he is in it, he is detailed. That could be hard when you are not watching yourself on film. I've been really impressed by him how he has carried himself.”

Wilson's quick return to the field was not by accident. The redshirt sophomore has fought his way back by lifting and rehabbing as much as medical professionals allowed.

Now it's about shaking the cobwebs up and preparing for the upcoming season.

"“He has a very good learning curve, obviously there’s some things we may have to repeat a couple times, but overall he’s really done a great job," said Gray.



