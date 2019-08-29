GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks is who he is.

The Gators quarterback wears his emotions on his sleeve, and he is not changing that for anybody.

“I don’t need anybody’s approval. I’m myself. I’m my own person,” Franks said after practice Tuesday. “At the end of the day, that’s what makes me who I am. People inside this building know who I am, know what kind of person I am. Humble. Try to be the best teammate I can be, always put the team first. I’m a passionate player. I love to win. Winning is my No. 1 goal and we won; we got the job done. We won.”

Although UF beat in-state rivals Miami Franks has received his fair share of criticism, not only for his play but for the way he celebrated - some are questioning his leadership.

Franks' Florida teammates, however, don't question his leadership or his celebrations.

"I love the celebrations, it makes him who he is," receiver Trevon Grimes said on Tuesday. "If everybody seen him on the field, off the field, in the house like I see him, you'll know. He means no harm. It's just who he is and what he loves to do. He's passionate about the game, so I love his celebrations.

"One of my favorite ones personally is his famous shush the crowd one. I love that because people don't understand, he goes through so much stuff. He goes through so much criticism. And he still has to go out there and play in front of 80,000 fans. So it's a lot of pressure, and when he shows that he can do what everyone thinks he can't, it’s a pride-filling presence. It's just like ‘that's my quarterback’ and I get to I get to brag about that. So, I really I like his celebrations and I look forward to them every game."

Franks did apologize after shushing the crowd in the comeback win over South Carolina last season, however, don't expect the signal caller to change his approach - thats just who he is.

Franks has learned to tune out the negativity throughout the social media platforms.

"I don’t play to please anybody. I play to win,” Franks said. "I’m worried about the team here and the coaches here. I’m worried about the team and the coaches and winning games. I’m not worried about anything outside of that."

There may be a vocal group that does not think Franks is capable of leading the Gators to success, however, that group is not in the staff room or in the locker room.

"I don't know if you’ve seen, but after he scored his touchdown sneak, almost the whole team ran over there and jumped on him and grabbed him up," Grimes said. "It's just fun to see. Because like I said, he goes through a lot of criticism. So it's amazing to see that he can overcome that and still perform his daily routine and come out victorious."

"I think Feleipe is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country when it’s all said and done," said wide receiver Van Jefferson. "That just shows his character, that just shows his mindset and how mentally strong he is. For him to do that and bounce back, it was great to see."

