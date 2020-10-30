GatorsTerritory

GT Roundtable: Concerns following layoff, Kyree Campbell, Lakeland pipeline
What's the biggest concern for the Gators after their three-week layoff?
Bender: There is no doubt UF's defense has fell short of this year's expectations, especially when it comes to the fundamentals and wrapping up in space. When you consider those struggles and the fact UF didn't practice for 14 days, it's certainly a cause for concern against any opponent. Players and coaches were also isolated for roughly three weeks, so will conditioning be somewhat of an issue as well? I don't envision many hiccups on the offensive side of the ball, but with Todd Grantham continuing to receive backlash from the fans, and understandably so, the timing of this break couldn't have came at a worse time. There will likely be a significant amount of rust to shake off.
Abolverdi: The long offseason didn’t prevent Florida’s offense from firing on all cylinders in the season opener, so I don’t expect this layoff to disrupt the offensive rhythm. Defensively, however, there are major problems that have become even more concerning with the time off. The staff intended to make some adjustments and possible lineup changes after the A&M loss, but missed that opportunity with practices canceled for 14 days. The defense also needed to work on tackling and overall physicality, but the reacclimation period for COVID-positive players limited what they were able to do this week. Missouri, meanwhile, was full-go for every practice.
Clarke: I would have to say tackling here. The Gators weren’t particularly good at tackling in the three games before the layoff, then went two full weeks without being able to hit and work on that part of their game. They did get back out on the practice field this week and have made an effort to address their tackling woes, but that is definitely my biggest concern heading into the game against Missouri.
Reynolds: The biggest concern for the Gators is that they’ve been out of their routine. Having a three-week break after playing only three games is unusual, to say the least, and I think that alone could be enough to throw the team off. All of the coaches and players were isolated and had to work virtually on their own, disrupting their on-field chemistry — especially on the defensive side of things. The unit was already struggling, and having multiple weeks off probably did not help. This break did give the coaches extra time to make some personnel changes, but weren’t able to put them in motion until practice returned.
How much will Kyree Campbell's return impact the Florida defense?
Bender: As I alluded to above, there is a significant amount of uneasiness surrounding UF's defense, but Kyree Campbell's return does provide them with a much-needed boost inside. Not only does the senior boast leadership qualities, but 2019 was also his best season in a Gators uniform. In fact, I think he is the program's best option at defensive tackle. Tedarrell Slaton has a higher ceiling in the eyes of NFL scouts, but Campbell has been more consistent and productive to this point. His presence on the roster also allows Zachary Carter to slide back outside to strong-side defensive end. Having Campbell back in the lineup will not fix every defensive issue, but his presence does provide more clarity in the trenches.
Abolverdi: Campbell, who is making his season debut Saturday, was missed in more ways than one through the first three games. His absence forced strongside defensive end Zachary Carter to switch to defensive tackle, and Campbell’s return allows Carter to line up outside more at his natural position. It’s also going to take pressure off starting nose tackle Tedarrell Slaton, who’s been playing too many snaps and will now be able to have more breathers during the game. Campbell is one of the alpha dogs on defense, so his impact will be felt from that standpoint as well.
Clarke: Campbell coming back will provide the Gators' defense with a huge boost. At the very least, inserting him into the lineup gives Florida the ability to move everyone back to their natural positions along the defensive line. Campbell has been UF’s most consistent defensive tackle for the last two years, in my opinion. You might not be able to tell that by his numbers, but he does a great job of maintaining gap integrity, eating double teams to free up linebackers and playing stout in the run game. Florida’s defensive front has struggled without him.
Reynolds: In a big way, on and off of the field. To me, Campbell has always come across as an obvious leader on the team. Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said Campbell’s attitude is “contagious to the entire defense.” I think his return could be just the motivation this defense needs to start heading in the right direction. He will bring back some more seniority to the line and his leadership should have a huge impact on the unit.
The importance of the Lakeland pipeline that UF has reestablished?
Bender: Seeking out Polk County has been a top priority since Dan Mullen returned to Gainesville, and it might not be much longer before another prospect in the county joins forces with UF as well. Many of the recent additions were ranked in the Rivals250, including five-star's Demarkcus Bowman and Gervon Dexter, while 2022 pledge Sam McCall is within striking distance of reaching that pinnacle as well. This is a tight-knit community with many of the players being current or childhood teammates, so that familiarity has also played into the Gators' favor. These are elite prospects who could catapult the Gators even closer to a national championship. Mullen's decision to reestablish the pipeline has already paid off in a major way, and as I noted above, it might not be too long before another Polk County standout says yes to the SEC program as well.
Abolverdi: The Gators established their Polk County pipeline in the Class of 2007, signing seven players from Lakeland High School including Ahmad Black, Chris Rainey and the Pouncey twins. But from 2008-16, UF signed just two recruits from Lakeland and both transferred. The 2017 class produced Ventrell Miller and James Robinson, but a heart condition ended his career. UF coach Dan Mullen and his staff quickly reestablished that pipeline in the 2019 class and have now landed seven players from Polk County, including five-star RB transfer Demarcus Bowman and 2022 five-star ATH Sam McCall. Those additions should not only lead to future pledges from the area, but will likely contribute to a championship run.
Clarke: The importance of reestablishing the Lakeland area pipeline cannot be overstated. When Florida won the national championship in 2008, the roster was littered with prospects from the Lakeland area — and more specifically, Lakeland High School. But in the decade that followed, the Gators didn’t take advantage of talent-rich Polk County and it seemed to show. With Mullen at the helm, he made it a point to prioritize the area and has been able to land some elite prospects in the last few years. Those additions — such as Gervon Dexter, Demarkcus Bowman and most recently Sam McCall — will be vital to Florida’s future success in the coming years. Dexter, a five-star recruit, is already on the roster along with blue-chip prospects Keon Zipperer, Lloyd Summerall and dynamic return man Fenley Graham.
Reynolds: As a Lakeland native, I'm quite familiar with the kind of talent that comes out of the 863 area code. In the past few years, that pipeline once again runs directly to Gainesville and has brought in a number of valuable recruits. With high-profile players such as Bowman and Dexter joining the team, I believe that pipeline will continue to produce for the Gators in the future. Most of the guys coming to UF from the Polk County area end up seeing playing time in their first year, which makes the school even more appealing to the high school prospects watching their former teammates on that kind of stage.
