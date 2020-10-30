Brought to you by Mayor Clothing, GatorsTerritory dishes out another roundtable discussion from our team of writers! You are the inspiration for Mayor’s new Saturdays in The Swamp performance polo, which features digitally printed University of Florida artwork all over the shirt! Constructed with remarkable craftsmanship by the choice U.S. mill for performance polos, Saturdays in The Swamp is comfortable, long-lasting and fits you perfectly. They are available in several sizes and can be purchased in white, blue and orange! PURCHASE: https://mayorclothing.com/products/saturdays-in-the-swamp

© Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

What's the biggest concern for the Gators after their three-week layoff?

Bender: There is no doubt UF's defense has fell short of this year's expectations, especially when it comes to the fundamentals and wrapping up in space. When you consider those struggles and the fact UF didn't practice for 14 days, it's certainly a cause for concern against any opponent. Players and coaches were also isolated for roughly three weeks, so will conditioning be somewhat of an issue as well? I don't envision many hiccups on the offensive side of the ball, but with Todd Grantham continuing to receive backlash from the fans, and understandably so, the timing of this break couldn't have came at a worse time. There will likely be a significant amount of rust to shake off. Abolverdi: The long offseason didn’t prevent Florida’s offense from firing on all cylinders in the season opener, so I don’t expect this layoff to disrupt the offensive rhythm. Defensively, however, there are major problems that have become even more concerning with the time off. The staff intended to make some adjustments and possible lineup changes after the A&M loss, but missed that opportunity with practices canceled for 14 days. The defense also needed to work on tackling and overall physicality, but the reacclimation period for COVID-positive players limited what they were able to do this week. Missouri, meanwhile, was full-go for every practice. Clarke: I would have to say tackling here. The Gators weren’t particularly good at tackling in the three games before the layoff, then went two full weeks without being able to hit and work on that part of their game. They did get back out on the practice field this week and have made an effort to address their tackling woes, but that is definitely my biggest concern heading into the game against Missouri. Reynolds: The biggest concern for the Gators is that they’ve been out of their routine. Having a three-week break after playing only three games is unusual, to say the least, and I think that alone could be enough to throw the team off. All of the coaches and players were isolated and had to work virtually on their own, disrupting their on-field chemistry — especially on the defensive side of things. The unit was already struggling, and having multiple weeks off probably did not help. This break did give the coaches extra time to make some personnel changes, but weren’t able to put them in motion until practice returned.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

How much will Kyree Campbell's return impact the Florida defense?

Bender: As I alluded to above, there is a significant amount of uneasiness surrounding UF's defense, but Kyree Campbell's return does provide them with a much-needed boost inside. Not only does the senior boast leadership qualities, but 2019 was also his best season in a Gators uniform. In fact, I think he is the program's best option at defensive tackle. Tedarrell Slaton has a higher ceiling in the eyes of NFL scouts, but Campbell has been more consistent and productive to this point. His presence on the roster also allows Zachary Carter to slide back outside to strong-side defensive end. Having Campbell back in the lineup will not fix every defensive issue, but his presence does provide more clarity in the trenches. Abolverdi: Campbell, who is making his season debut Saturday, was missed in more ways than one through the first three games. His absence forced strongside defensive end Zachary Carter to switch to defensive tackle, and Campbell’s return allows Carter to line up outside more at his natural position. It’s also going to take pressure off starting nose tackle Tedarrell Slaton, who’s been playing too many snaps and will now be able to have more breathers during the game. Campbell is one of the alpha dogs on defense, so his impact will be felt from that standpoint as well. Clarke: Campbell coming back will provide the Gators' defense with a huge boost. At the very least, inserting him into the lineup gives Florida the ability to move everyone back to their natural positions along the defensive line. Campbell has been UF’s most consistent defensive tackle for the last two years, in my opinion. You might not be able to tell that by his numbers, but he does a great job of maintaining gap integrity, eating double teams to free up linebackers and playing stout in the run game. Florida’s defensive front has struggled without him. Reynolds: In a big way, on and off of the field. To me, Campbell has always come across as an obvious leader on the team. Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said Campbell’s attitude is “contagious to the entire defense.” I think his return could be just the motivation this defense needs to start heading in the right direction. He will bring back some more seniority to the line and his leadership should have a huge impact on the unit.

The importance of the Lakeland pipeline that UF has reestablished?