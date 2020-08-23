OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE! GatorsTerritory brings you another roundtable discussion from our team of writers. This week, Corey Bender, Zach Abolverdi, Conner Clarke, Joseph Hastings and Lauren Reynolds share their thoughts on whether Florida will sweep its road schedule in 2020, how Todd Grantham will utilize Gervon Dexter as a true freshman, and the matchup the Gators can't overlook this season.

Will UF win all four of its true road games this season?

Bender: I believe Ole Miss and Texas A&M are the most difficult matchups of the four, with both games taking place during the first three weeks of the season. Season openers can always be tricky, especially when that opponent is a late addition to the schedule, but I think UF has more talent across the board and will exit Oxford with a victory. The Aggies, however, should present UF with the more difficult test of the four. Kellen Mond is poised for a strong season under center and is leading a Texas A&M program that is ranked 13th in the preseason polls. The Gators will be heavily favored over Vanderbilt, and should be well prepared for their week 10 road trip to Knoxville, though the Volunteers certainly can't be overlooked, especially that late in the season. Week three's matchup in College Station is the biggest roadblock of 2020, but I do believe the Gators pull off the sweep. Abolverdi: This season is uncharted waters for the Gators with four SEC away games, but they should be favored in each one and come out victorious. The season opener at Ole Miss is a unique challenge, but UF has the better team and former MSU coach Dan Mullen knows how to win in Oxford. I expect Florida to take care of business twice in the state of Tennessee, although a cold December game with the Vols could make things interesting. But the real test will be the Week 3 trip to Texas A&M, a preseason top-15 team. If the Gators can pull out a victory in College Station, I think they’ll go undefeated on the road the rest of the way. Clarke: I definitely expect the Gators to sweep their four true road games. The toughest one is going to College Station to play Texas A&M, but I think Florida will be able to go into Kyle Field and win without the 12th Man. The other three away games should be relatively easy victories. I don’t think the Gators will face much of a test against an Ole Miss team with a completely new staff that had no spring ball and a shortened fall camp. Then there’s Vanderbilt, which doesn’t pose much of a threat to UF despite some scares in the past. The Gators close out the season with the Vols, who have struggled mightily in this rivalry under Jeremy Pruitt. Hastings: Let’s go game-by-game. First of all, Mullen hasn’t lost a season opener in his first two seasons as Florida’s head coach. I see the Gators winning fairly easily against Ole Miss and setting the tone for a season in which they’re hoping to take the next step. Texas A&M will certainly be the toughest road game on their schedule. It’s going to be an extremely close game, but I see UF winning this one in a 21-17 defensive battle. Vanderbilt should be a comfortable double-digit victory for the Gators, and if Tennessee is anything like the team we saw from a year ago, that one should be a wipeout as well. Reynolds: Although it's impossible to predict what the season will hold, at this point it seems Florida should be able to sweep all four of its true road games. Starting out at Ole Miss, UF has a decent track record in Oxford (5-2) and should be able to bring home the win. The next test comes against Texas A&M, where UF has only traveled once. The Aggies come into the 2020 season ranked No. 13, only four spots behind the Gators, but will likely be the underdog against them — especially with a Week 2 loss to Alabama. Florida's third away game is a matchup against Vanderbilt, which should be the easiest road win of the season. The Gators hold a six-game streak over the Commodores, who went 3-9 last year. UF then travels to Tennessee for its regular season finale, reminiscent of the rescheduled 2001 game. Florida has won three in a row over the Vols, including a 31-point margin of victory in 2019.

How will Florida utilize Gervon Dexter as a true freshman?

Bender: With T.J. Slaton and Kyree Campbell returning for a final season, it's safe to say those two will be leading the way along the interior. However, considering the type of talent Dexter is, it would be very surprising to not see him in the trenches from time-to-time, especially in goal line situations and when holding a comfortable lead. Suiting up against SEC competition is an adjustment for any freshman in the trenches, but Dexter is more than capable of holding his own and flashing in year one. He was labeled as a five-star prospect for several reasons and should register a flurry of sacks in 2020. Regardless if Florida redshirted him or not, Dexter is equipped with the skill set, versatility and physical makeup that screams NFL three years from now. Abolverdi: Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham love to sign players with position flexibility, and Dexter certainly fits that bill. Given his height, build and athleticism, he could play multiple spots on Florida’s D-line in 2020. And make no mistake, Dexter will play as a freshman and have an immediate impact. He was ranked the nation’s No. 3 defensive tackle, but possesses the first-step penetration and quickness to rush the passer from the interior or the edge. With three senior DTs on the roster, Dexter could see some playing time at defensive end this fall. Wherever he lines up, offenses will have to account for him before every snap. Clarke: I think the Gators will use Dexter in a variety of ways this coming season. He’s a player with excellent size, a quick first step and great handwork when working against opposing offensive lineman. Dexter can play all over the defensive front, working at strong side D-end in the base defense and moving inside to D-tackle on obvious passing downs. He will play early and often not just because of the lack of depth at the position, but also his unique skill set and knack for pressuring the quarterback. He should rack up a few sacks as a freshman. Hastings: Dexter will be utilized in the interior and on the outside of Florida’s defensive line during his freshman campaign. He’s going to be a disruptive force and a run-stopper as a defensive tackle, but will wreak havoc for quarterbacks as a pass rusher as well. He’s just too versatile to keep at one position along the D-line. I expect Dexter to play in every single game this season for the Gators. Barring a major injury, I view him as a three-year player who will be a first-round pick after his junior campaign. You just can’t leave that type of talent on the sidelines for most of the season. Reynolds: First and foremost, there’s no way Dexter was redshirting even before the NCAA’s ruling on 2020 eligibility. This guy is a freak of nature at 6-foot-6 and now weighing more than 300 pounds. As a five-star recruit, Dexter is poised to become a permanent fixture on Florida's defensive line sooner rather than later. With the raw talent that he possesses, he stands to become one of the unit’s top pass rushers. As far as playing time goes, I don't think Dexter will be shorthanded this season. Look for him to contribute as a freshman and potentially push for first-team reps as he grows within the system.

One matchup the Gators can't overlook this season?