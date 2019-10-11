For the second week in a row, No. 7 Florida will be under the national spotlight, as the Gators travel to Baton Rouge to face off with fifth-ranked LSU.

The GatorsTerritory crew makes their predictions for this week's showdown.

JACQUIE FRANCIULLI: For the first time this season, I think Florida does not come out with the win. I just don't agree that the Gators are going to lose this by two touchdowns as some have suggested.

I think this will be a closely contested game with the Gators defense keeping this game close. I think LSU has not faced a defense quite like Florida's and Joe Burrow will not be as prolific as he has been. I expect the UF defense to secure a few takeaways, however, due to his game time experience, I give the slight edge to Burrow over Kyle Trask.

Trask, who is dealing with a knee injury, needs to learn to take the sack and not to hold onto the ball so long; that comes with game experience. Against Auburn, his fumbles did not cost the Gators the win, however, this week's Tigers offense is more of a threat than last weekend's Tigers were. Remember Auburn only managed three points from UF's first three turnovers in the game. Burrow is not a true freshman Bo Nix, plus he has Death Valley in his corner.

I think this will be a nail-biter with the home side sneaking out the win. Florida 24, LSU 26

COREY BENDER: Joe Burrows has been lighting up defenses and will enter Saturday's contest brimming with confidence, but this weekend's opposition ranks far higher than what he's faced thus far. The combined record of the Tigers' 2019 opponents is also a dismal 6-14, so I'm not putting all my stock into their highly-regarded passing attack.

Not only will Burrow be throwing in the direction of C.J. Henderson and Marco Wilson, but the Gators' 26 sacks as a team is good for a three-way tie for third in the nation. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga will likely be back in the lineup as well, reforming one of the nation's premier tandems on the edge along with Jonathan Greenard.

For the Gators, the No. 1 question heading into Baton Rouge is how healthy is Kyle Trask? The Texas native finished the Auburn game after initially heading to the locker-room with a knee injury, but will his mobility in the pocket be affected? He's not the most fleet-footed signal-caller as well, so poise and communication along the offensive front will be key for Trask.

Given the expected atmosphere in Death Valley, avoiding any costly turnovers and penalties, especially early on, should be priority No. 1 for Trask and the offense. The quarterback had issues holding onto the ball against Auburn and will have to be extra careful in Baton Rouge. Taking what the defense gives him and locating Kyle Pitts early and often will only help settle him into a rhythm early on.

I expect Todd Grantham's unit to produce multiple turnovers, as usual, and find a way to rattle Burrow, but this is a difficult task for the Gators, especially on offense. The offensive line will have its hands full, and even with Dameon Pierce flashing his true potential a week ago, UF's front-five has been underwhelming in the run game.

If there is a game for the offensive line to completely flip the script, I don't expect it to be in Baton Rouge for a primetime and top-10 matchup. If this game was to be played inside the Swamp, my prediction would likely be different. Florida 17, LSU 27

LAUREN REYNOLDS: Even after Lamical Perine's huge run last week, I still expect Florida to have to rely on the passing game. LSU's defense is good, but it's not that good. As long as Kyle Trask can find a rhythm and block out the noise, he has the talent to beat the Tigers' defense. I wouldn't be surprised to see another breakout run like that this week, as LSU is likely preparing to defend the pass based on the limited tape they have on Trask.

Joe Burrow shared in a press conference that he doesn't like Florida very much, and I have a feeling he's going to like the Gators' defense even less. Expect those standout DB's to be on top of things this game with something to prove. DBU vs. DBU? I don't expect this one to be very high scoring, but the Gators come out on top. Florida 17, LSU 10