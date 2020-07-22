Former coach Urban Meyer once told the media that a nightmare scenario for his program would be a standout local athlete signing elsewhere and then coming back to beat the Gators.

Each one of Steve Spurrier’s 12 teams at Florida featured at least one scholarship player from Gainesville, Fla.

After Meyer’s 2008 class included GHS defensive end Earl Okine, UF’s third 352 signee in five years, the football program signed just one hometown product over a 10-year period (GHS receiver Chris Thompson in 2013).

That drought ended under coach Dan Mullen and his staff, who’ve landed back-to-back Gainesville recruits in the last two cycles: Buchholz WR Trent Whittemore and Eastside QB Anthony Richardson.

In the coming years, Florida’s passing game could feature an Alachua County connection for the first time since Doug Johnson and Travis McGriff were setting school records in 1998.

In a three-part series this week, Gators Territory will look at how Mullen recruits his own backyard (Tuesday) and profile Whittemore (Wednesday) and Richardson (Thursday).

Up next: Whittemore has drawn comparisons to Chris Doering, but the Gator Great calls them inaccurate. A look at Whittemore's "freakishly athletic" skill set that prompted Mullen to honor his scholarship.

