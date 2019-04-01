Duval County prospect Derek Bermudez has seen his recruitment pick up significant steam over the past few weeks.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood safety has been given the green light from a number of notable schools, hauling in offers from Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma and Oregon among others.

Just under a couple of months ago, Bermudez reeled in an offer from the in-state Florida Gators, and immediately labeled them as a program that is “definitely up there."

Back in March, Bermudez made his way to Gainesville for Florida’s second junior day of the year, and had an opportunity to bond with one of the recent additions to the team’s staff.