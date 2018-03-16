It’s hard to tell much from the first day of spring practice. It’s a bit like syllabus day at school in that it’s a lot of information that will be useful in the future but maybe not right now; and an extensive amount of time reviewing basics and fundamentals to shake out the cobwebs. So we aren’t quite ready to make any predictions for the 2018 season after one practice. However there was a palpable energy around the team and coaches today that was exciting for the hundreds of fans who came out for open practice.

THUMBS UP

The secondary showed no signs of regression. Granted this was in a no-pads first day practice. But there were multiple picks during the scrimmage drills (five by my count) from four different players including two from early enrollee Amari Burney. The coaches and teammates have been praising Burney leading in to practice and he certainly looked ready to step in on day one while practicing with the safeties. CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson lined up with the first team at corner all afternoon and let few if any passes go completed in their area. While the offense as a whole wasn’t anything to write home about the first day, the entire running back unit looked fresh, thanks in large part to the return of Jordan Scarlett (more detail on his performance below.) No matter who was taking the rep though, running back coach Greg Knox could be heard from across the field with his corrections. He coaches them hard even on day one; a single step wrong in a drill means you’re doing it again. Every player seemed to respond well however and the backs were a bright spot for Dan Mullen’s offense.

THUMBS DOWN

It’s hard to tell much from quarterbacks on day one without pads, but there were enough off target drops and interceptions on the day to be noticeable. Feleipe Franks showed he still has incredible arm strength and Emory Jones showed flashes of his running ability. Kyle Trask was consistent on short throws and Jake Allen was with the third teamers ahead of Jones. But no one guy really seemed to set himself apart and make an immediate case to get the starter reps moving forward.

On the other end, while transfer Van Jefferson did well, the receivers as a whole didn't do their quarterbacks much good by racking up too many drops. It should be noted they were going up against the secondary that received our thumbs up above, but even throws that were on the money slipped more than they should have.

FIVE STANDOUTS

Amari Burney: The early enrollee showed fans why coaches and teammates have been son high on him. His two interceptions during scrimmage drills were more than just luck; they displayed a keen sense of ball awareness that will only benefit him as spring continues and coaches game plan for fall. His speed will need a bit of work at safety but his coverage skills are ready for opening kickoff. Van Jefferson: The transfer was on the field a lot today and was used just as much. He, along with Trevon Grimes, is still awaiting word on his transfer status from the NCAA but there’s little question that he will be ready to plug into the offense when approved. His route running was precise and he was able to get height on passes to be a trustworthy target. CJ Henderson: Getting the nod with the first team at cornerback, Henderson looks like an experienced veteran instead of only a sophomore. This is most likely because of the playing time he got last season. He’s building off of that and showed out in day one with smothering coverage and an interception in scrimmage drills. He was one of the few to receive praise during route drills with the unit and displayed footwork that has only gotten better in the off-season. Jordan Scarlett: Fresh of his suspension from the 2017 season, Scarlett showed only slight signs of rust. His cuts weren’t as sharp but it was only noticeable knowing what he can deliver. He received the bulk of the first team reps and left little doubt he still has the power running ability that carried the Gators two seasons ago. His teammates welcomed him back and he seems capable of sliding back into his role. Kyle Trask: In one of the first drills of the day—a simple passing one—Trask was in a group with Emory Jones. His release is a noticeable half a second faster. Jones—as a duel threat—will take more time to assess the field but when it comes to pure passing he will need to adapt to the college speed. Trask however showcased better timing and accuracy…better than not only Jones but all of the quarterbacks. He practiced with the second string behind Franks and was the most consistent of the passers. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Trask always practices well and becomes the message board quarterback of the off-season. But history has shown that practicing well doesn’t always translate and when the pads come on we will see more of what he can do in game situations.

THIS & THAT

There was a soundtrack to the day and it was Knox yelling at Adarius Lemons. He obviously coaches him hard but in such a way that it’s obvious Knox feels Lemons can be great…Jeawon Taylor wore a no-contact jersey while fully participating in drills. He was not apart of Mullen’s injury list earlier in the week…running back Dameon Pierce is shifty enough to make multiple guys miss at once.

SOCIAL SLANT

Ahmad Black brought a group of young men out to practice and bad Percy Harvin speak with them pic.twitter.com/nWFPYMDw8K — Mark Wheeler (@InsideTheGators) March 16, 2018

Two of the top defensive linemen on the board for Florida in Derick Hunter and Kayvon Thibodeaux. pic.twitter.com/ZzUda7FWok — Mark Wheeler (@InsideTheGators) March 16, 2018