Spring football is finally here.
In March and April the Florida football team will take the practice fields to hold 14 practices this spring, leading up to the Orange and Blue Debut on the afternoon of April 14 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
Stay tuned with us during each practice as we post in-depth notes, stories, photo galleries, videos and other updates from every open portion.
Check out Florida's spring practice schedule below, as well as our preview material that'll get you caught up with all things Gators before they take the field Friday.
IN-DEPTH FLORIDA FOOTBALL PRACTICE UPDATES
PREVIEWING SPRING PRACTICE
• Spring Football Media Roundtable
• Gators Quarterback Spring Preview: Can Franks hold off Jones
• Gators Running Back Spring Preview: Multiple backs vying for carries
• Gators Receiver Spring Preview: More talent than production
• Gators Tight End Spring Preview: Plenty of unanswered questions
• Gators Offensive Line Spring Preview: Nowhere to go but up
• Gators Defensive Line Spring Preview: Big Shoes to Fill
• Gators Linebacker Spring Preview: Group looking to rebound
• Gators Secondary Spring Preview: Will Gardner-Johnson live up to hype
