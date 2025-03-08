Introducing Peach State Standout Kamarui Dorsey

Peach State standout Kamarui Dorsey is just starting to scratch his potential. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defender checks in from Hampton (GA) in the class of 2027. He was scheduled to attend Florida today but could not make it down.

Kamarui Dorsey 2027 Safety

"Other than Gators, the teams im seriously considering are the schools that want me and a school that would allow me to start as a true freshman. In a perfect world, I want to make a public announcement after my senior season cause I want to make sure it is the right school for me, and when im committed to something, I am 100 percent committed. The three top most important factors to my decision when it comes to early playing time as a true freshman are a great coaching staff to help develop me as one of the top players in CFB, and a school that's play-winning football and wants to be the best every day. Overall, my thoughts on the Gator coaching staff are they are great. I went on a game day visit vs ucf. The stadium was rocking, but I got to chop it up with multiple coaches; the two that stood out the most were Coach Rasool and Coach and Coach Harris. They treated me like family and showed great interest in building a relationship with me. Coach Rasool is coaching in the NFL this upcoming season, which shows that the University of Florida is doing the right things. To describe my game, I'm a physical DB who can come downhill, tackle, split out to the corner, and cover the top. I'm an all-around versatile player. I also play a lot of wr for my team and my strong suit at wr I can take the top off of defense, so it helps with the overall offense. To end my game, I am one of the best two players in the country. Away from the game, I am a leader, making sure my teammates are working; any time im free, we go to the field, and I'm just making sure everyone around me works hard and gives it their all every chance."