HOOVER, Ala.-- Jabari Zuniga made the decision to return for one more season back in January.

That news was very much welcomed by Florida head coach Dan Mullen - who described Zuniga as "really important" piece during SEC Media Days.

"I know his mom keeps me up every day making sure he's on track to graduate," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "That's the most important part of his decision to come back his senior year, even more so than his growth development in a football career, but to make sure he gets his degree."

Zuniga appeared in and started all 13 games in 2018 for the Gators. He recorded 45 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries. Through his efforts he earned the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, after he posted a career-best 2.5 sacks, five tackles and a QB hurry performance in Florida's win against Colorado State.

With Jachai Polite's departure, the redshirt senior defensive end will have a lot more pressure on his shoulder this season.

“You know I’m the oldest now,” Zuniga told reporters last week. “I’ve got to talk more. I’ve got to lead more. When we had CeCe [Jefferson] and Khairi [Clark] and all of those guys, I was kind of the quiet guy that just worked. Now it’s kind of different because you’ve got to work and you gotta lead the guys.

"You have to hold yourself to a different standard," he told GT. "You have a lot more people looking at you so you have to go about yourself in certain ways."

Zuniga has already received several national recognitions in recent weeks - named to both the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists and selected in the All-SEC preseason first team after SEC Media Days.

These recognition come after the Georgia native's intense offseason.

"[Director of Strength and Conditioning] Coach [Nick] Savage has ramped up the workouts, preparing us mentally and physically," said Zuniga. "“I’ve definitely been in the indoor working out, working technique wise. Just getting those pass rush moves down, getting in the weight room and getting faster and stronger. I feel like the whole team has come a long way in the weight room.”

According to Zuniga, he has been impressed by freshmen Kingsley Eguakun and Mohamoud Diabate this spring and summer, however, there are some veteran defenders that have also left their own mark.

"[One person] I was impressed with was probably [grad transfer]Jon Greenard. Coming in, I didn’t know much about him, but he definitely has the work ethic that’s going to be good,” he said. “Zach Carter has been working really hard and improving every day. Luke Ancrum, Adam Shuler, there’s a lot of guys that are accountable.

"Carter. he is definitely one of those guys that uses the extra time that we have to work on extra techniques, working out a lot of extra."

Carter and Zuniga are not the only Gators hitting the workouts a bit harder this offseason.

The Gators are hungry for more this upcoming season.

“First, I want to win the SEC East, win the SEC Championship and then get to a bowl game,” he said. “Obviously, get to the National Championship. We, as a team, have very high expectations. We feel like we can do some special things this year.

We feel like next season is going to be one to remember."

RELATED VIDEO