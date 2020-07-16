C.J. Henderson has signed his rookie contract, and it's a big pay day for the former Florida cornerback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with their top-10 pick Thursday, the team announced. Henderson landed a four-year, $20.5M deal (fully-guaranteed) with no offsets and a fifth-year option, according NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2019, Henderson was selected ninth overall by the Jags in April's draft. He's just the fifth cornerback in UF history to get drafted in the opening round and the ninth defensive back.

"I feel like I'm nowhere near my potential. I haven't reached that,” Henderson said on draft night. “I’m ready for it. I'm very smart and very athletic. I plan to use that. I work very hard on the field and in the film room as well. I plan to use both of those added on to my athleticism. I plan to dominate.”

Henderson was the highest UF player taken by the Jaguars since Dante Fowler Jr. went No. 3 overall in 2015. ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Louis Riddick touted Henderson's coverage ability following his selection.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars no longer have Jalen Ramsey. They no longer have A.J. Bouye. I can tell you, this C.J. Henderson is one of those types of guys,” Riddick said. "He can match up with your best wide receiver and will shadow him all over the field. He did that this year. He followed Ja’Marr Chase on just about every snap that he could when they played LSU. He’s a guy that’s proficient playing both in press and in off.

“He has the feet to line up in press and shadow you at the line of scrimmage and then run with you downfield. He has the hips and the eyes to play from off and play all the different coverage packages that you want to play. He just needs to be more consistent at the catch point, but he’s a guy who’s supremely, supremely talented and fits the mold of the kind of cornerbacks who have played in Jacksonville.”