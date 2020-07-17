Going into this recruiting cycle, Florida coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson knew they were likely to take a pair of QBs as only two current signal callers on scholarship are set to return next season — Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones.

After reeling in a commitment from Carlos Del Rio in July 2019, UF extended an offer to Lone Star State prospect Jalen Kitna when he reopened his recruitment in early January. The product out of Burelson, Texas, had been a member of Boston College's 2021 class for just over five months, but decommitted after the staff was let go.

Kitna's father, former NFL player and Cowboys QB coach Jon Kitna, told Shane Matthews on "PodUp" this week that Dallas star signal caller Dak Prescott helped give the family information about the program before the Gators became a real contender.

"Within a couple of days, that’s when he started hearing from Florida," Kitna said of what transpired after Jalen's decommitment from Boston College. "And the great thing about Florida is, before they ever started recruiting him, Dak had told us all about Brian, all about coach Mullen. He couldn’t have talked any higher about them, and he was just talking in general. He wasn’t trying to recruit Jalen for them or anything like that. It was just a general conversation. So I had that background information."

There were a number of other reasons that led to Jalen ultimately choosing UF on May 26, which we discussed in a prior conversation.

The elder Kitna said the staff understood that Jalen's mother, Jennifer, was important to him, the possibility of playing in the SEC was appealing and getting to meet the chaplains at the university via Zoom was crucial as well.

When talking about Johnson and Mullen, Kitna says the two of them played key roles in getting his son to join forces with the Gators.

"And then really, the way that coach Johnson would speak and talk about football, it turned Jalen on to that place," Kitna said. "And then watching coach Mullen, the success he’s had with all different types of quarterbacks. That’s one of the things coach Mullen talked about. We’re going to tailor the offense to the strengths of our teams and our quarterback. A lot of people say that, but that’s what he’s done everywhere he’s been."