GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In almost every conversation you hear about Florida Football, one name seems to always come up – Jonathan Greenard.

The grad transfer from the University of Louisville followed Todd Grantham to the Swamp when he was hired by Dan Mullen and has already become a key part of Grantham’s plan at Florida.

“He brings a physical aspect - he’s a big guy,” said linebacker Jeremiah Moon. “He’s very smart, high IQ, he brings experience. He’s been great. I’ve learned a lot from him. The younger guys have learned a lot from him. He’s been great.”

Greenard is a quiet kid from a city just outside of Atlanta, GA. He’s focused on his game and won’t let outside distractions get in the way of that.

“Good friend, doesn’t go out too much, stays to himself a little bit,” said linebacker David Reese II. “But, you know, he’s open to talk anytime or, you know, be around the guys if we need him, but he’s a great guy. Doesn’t get into trouble or anything like that.”

But on Saturdays when he lines up in his gap, keeping to himself is the last thing he’s going to do.

He’s racked up 26 total tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the six games he’s played as a Gator. He leads the team in sacks and comes in second behind David Reese II in tackles.

“Yeah he definitely knows what he’s doing,” said Reese. “We’re blessed to have him.”

It doesn’t seem to matter where he’s at or who he’s playing. When he shows up, he means business.

Back at Louisville in 2017, Greenard put up equally as impressive numbers. That year, he recorded 48 total tackles - 29 of those were solo. That, plus seven sacks and a forced fumble made him a great pickup for the Gators.

Greenard has become a fundamental part of forming Florida’s defensive identity. He’s gotten really good at getting his hand on the ball and tipping it, something Florida’s defensive players say is becoming their defining quality. He’s defended three passes this season and hopefully we’ll see that number keep going up.

Although he plays on the line, defensive back Trey Dean III considers him a part of DBU.

“We’ll take him,” said Dean. “Sometimes he says we switch spots, I get the sack, he gets the interception.”

Heading into LSU week, it’ll be a defensive showdown with both teams fighting to prove to the world that they are DBU. Greenard, the honorary member of that elite group, could be the secret weapon the Gators need to rack up crucial turnovers.

One thing is for sure: Greenard has proven himself. His numbers are outstanding and according to his teammates, he’s just an all-around good guy who loves to work.

“Every day in practice, no matter how he is feeling, he comes in and works. We just can’t ask anything more from him,” said nose Kyree Campbell.



