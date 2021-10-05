Jones, Mullen address passing game concerns

Playing quarterback at the University of Florida is a pressure cooker. The expectations for the football program — set by the head coach — and when the expectations aren't met you're going to hear about it.

As the quarterback, for better or worse, you're the face of the program. Often times quarterbacks get more praise than they deserve and shoulder more blame than they should but that goes with the territory.

Through five games, Emory Jones has been a mixed bag. On one hand, he's taken steps and made progress. He leads the team in rushing with 438 yards. On the other hand, he's thrown more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (5), and Florida was essentially (not mathematically) eliminated from SEC Championship contention on October 1.

Florida's latest loss was the most infuriating given that any Florida fan under 33 years old had never seen a Gator loss in Lexington and Mullen has now lost to the Wildcats more times in four seasons than the previous five coaches did in 31 years prior.

A lot of that anger has been directed towards Mullen but some has found its way to Emory Jones. He's heard boos and read mean tweets but is trying to not focus on outside noise or negativity.

"I see a lot of stuff," Jones said when asked if he has seen the criticisms of his play and the team. "I understand my job and my viewpoint, not just my viewpoint but the whole team and everybody in this building’s viewpoint of the offense and how things really are. I don’t really focus on too much on that.”

One of the biggest points of contention has been Mullen's playcalling and Florida's lack of downfield passing with Jones. The lack of a downfield passing attack is certainly exacerbated given the prolific nature of the passing attack in 2020 but it isn't off base.

Jones is passing for fewer yards per attempt (6.71) than Kyle Trask (9.08) or Feleipe Franks (8.03). Florida's downfield passing game has been virtually non-existent when Emory Jones is at quarterback and it may have something to do with the statistics.