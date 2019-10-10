GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Trask is not backing down.

The Gators quarterback had a big scare on Saturday when he went down with a knee injury in the second quarter in the win over Auburn.

"I didn't know what I was about to hear, and I was kind of ready to hear the worst I guess," Trask said after the game. "That's why I was just so emotional."

“It’s painful. That hurts," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen on Monday about seeing Trask emotional on the field. "I think for a guy like him in those situations where. … he’s there, exposed and when that happens you think an injury. It was a minor injury not a major injury. Still, when that happens, it’s scary for any player.”

Trask's worst fears were not realized, however. He only sprained his MCL and was able to finish the game. But once the adrenaline rush died down, the injury became uncomfortable.

"It's definitely better today than it's been, it's been getting better every single day," said Trask on Monday. “It was [uncomfortable] at first but pain is kind of going away now.

"I would say the training staff is doing a great job of taking care of me, and it's really progressing along very nicely," he added. "I'll be ready to go on Saturday."

The Gators are being cautious with their starting quarterback, limiting Trask during Monday's practice.

"He practiced yesterday [Tuesday],” Mullen said about his starter during the SEC teleconference. “We expect him full go today [Wednesday]."

The redshirt junior came on in the win over Kentucky four weeks ago, after Feleipe Franks went down with a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter. In his first significant minutes for UF, Trask was able to lead Florida to 19 straight points to take the 29-21 win over the Wildcats.

Trask now ranks fourth in the SEC in completion percentage (72.2%), fourth in QB rating (168.15) and fourth in yards per attempt (9.1).

"The guy I saw, the guy that's a good decision-maker, a smart decision-maker with the ball, accurate passing, getting the ball out, getting the ball, getting us into the right checks, being able to hang in the pocket and make big throws that you see in practice, you don't always know how that's going to translate when they can hit you," Mullen said when asked about what he has learned the first few games with Trask under center. "The speed of it picks up and I've seen him really continue to do what we expected him to do and what we knew he could do."

Speed will be important for Trask. The signal caller has often held on to the ball a little too long and it has cost the Gators - last weekend, it cost three fumbles.

"I can't hold onto it too long. Especially against a defensive front like what Auburn had," said Trask. " They're one of the best defensive fronts in the country, he's [Mullen] just telling me to make sure I'm getting the ball out on time.

“A lot of that comes from experience," explained Mullen. "The one thing you look at is not having played a lot in game situations. At practice, you don’t hit the quarterback. You stay off the quarterback. In those situations, just of understanding your pocket ball security, two hands on the ball, where you feel it you’re pulling it a little bit tighter. Just pocket ball security."

“I think it’s just that clock in your head," said Trask. "You know, you can’t hold on to it forever so once you take a couple of hitches and nothing’s there, you gotta do something with the ball cause someone’s coming after you. Get that ball out of your hands or they’ll knock you out or whatever so you gotta have that clock in your head at all times.”

Ball security could be a decisive factor on Saturday against No. 5 LSU.

The Tigers boast the nation's No. 1 scoring offense and are set to play at home in Death Valley. Unlike Auburn, who failed to take advantage on several of Florida's turnovers, the Tigers could very well make UF pay for them.

A lot will be on Trask's shoulders.

"I don’t see any reason to get nervous," said Trask. "This is what we dreamed of doing when we were kids, playing in big games like this. I just do my best to stay focused on what I’m supposed to do.

"In preparation through the week it just gives you confidence in what you’re doing, in the amount of reps you’re doing. You do plays over and over again against the certain looks the defense will give you, so it really prepares you well for the game."