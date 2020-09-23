OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Despite not being listed on Florida’s depth chart, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell and safety Brad Stewart are both available for Saturday’s game.

That’s according to UF coach Dan Mullen, who addressed their status Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.

“Oh yeah,” Mullen said when asked if they were available. “Yeah.”

Campbell has made 24 starts the past two seasons, while Stewart started four games last year and seven in 2018. Neither were listed on the two-deep for Week 1.

“I didn’t even look at that,” Mullen said. “You guys and your depth charts. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The Gators open against Ole Miss at noon on ESPN.

“Excited to get the season started,” Mullen said, “to finally be playing and getting ready to go.”