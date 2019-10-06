GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- He was told he was not fast enough.

He was told he should be benched.

Lamical Perine was unfazed.

"Never doubt me," Perine yelled at the Gators Territory cameras after Florida's 24-13 win over Auburn. "I hear everything on social media. I don't respond to it though, I keep God first. Good game, baby."

Perine did in fact have a good game, and despite the critics, Perine has had a solid season so far.

The Gators senior finished with 130 yards rushing on 14 carries - with 88 of them coming in on his big touchdown run that iced the win for the home side.

"That was a big," said safety Shawn Davis. "We needed that play and he made it.”

"He works really, really hard," said quarterback Kyle Trask. "That just comes as a result from our resiliency, like I said. Just, never giving up, keep pounding it on them, and eventually you're going to break one."

“Almost brought tears to my eyes," said Perine after the game. "Just a big-time atmosphere and big-time crowd. I’m glad I was able to make that big-time play.”

It was the longest touchdown run by a Gator since Emmitt Smith's 96-yarder at Mississippi State in 1988.

The same Smith, who just happened to be at the game on Saturday.