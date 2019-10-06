Lamical Perine showed Auburn he is fast enough
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- He was told he was not fast enough.
He was told he should be benched.
Lamical Perine was unfazed.
"Never doubt me," Perine yelled at the Gators Territory cameras after Florida's 24-13 win over Auburn. "I hear everything on social media. I don't respond to it though, I keep God first. Good game, baby."
Perine did in fact have a good game, and despite the critics, Perine has had a solid season so far.
The Gators senior finished with 130 yards rushing on 14 carries - with 88 of them coming in on his big touchdown run that iced the win for the home side.
"That was a big," said safety Shawn Davis. "We needed that play and he made it.”
"He works really, really hard," said quarterback Kyle Trask. "That just comes as a result from our resiliency, like I said. Just, never giving up, keep pounding it on them, and eventually you're going to break one."
“Almost brought tears to my eyes," said Perine after the game. "Just a big-time atmosphere and big-time crowd. I’m glad I was able to make that big-time play.”
It was the longest touchdown run by a Gator since Emmitt Smith's 96-yarder at Mississippi State in 1988.
The same Smith, who just happened to be at the game on Saturday.
“I actually used to wear his number," explained Perine. "Last year I wore it. He came up to me after the game and was just like, ‘You did a great job man running the ball, fighting through adversity.’ That was big coming from a great guy like him.”
It was ironic that Perine was able to rip on a long run like this against the team that told him he was not fast enough to offer.
The Alabama native told reporters during SEC Media Day that Auburn did not offer him after high school for that very season.
"I wasn't aware of that," said receiver Freddie Swain. "They regretted it."
"I showed them today," said Perine. "Just a good game, man.”
He also showed the doubters within Gator Nation.
There is no secret that the Florida run game is not where it needs to be. However, it was never just a Perine problem, it was a team problem. The Gators offensive line was trying to mesh four new starters, and the Florida run blocking has left much to be desired.
However in the background, Perine still put in the work.
He leads the Gators on the ground with 327 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 69 carries, and he has also been a weapon in the air, adding 93 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
“I was just being patient," said Perine. "My offensive line, they had a lot of ups and downs. But at the end of the day, they just blocked it up perfect for me [on the 88 yard run]. I made two guys miss and it was just a great thing to see an open field like that.”
"When you look at his leadership and what he’s done, I mean, maybe hasn’t been like putting up big numbers but he’s doing what he’s supposed to do, taking care of business," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. "Then he comes out and has a 130-yard rushing night.”
“Just control what I can control," added Perine. "I know I’m a big-time player and a lot of people, they doubt me sometimes, but I come in every day and give my all for my teammates. It was just an honor to be able to make a big play for this team, how much I go out and just go hard. I’m a humble guy, but everybody know when it’s time to play big games, I’m a guy they can look to.”